Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Cat Country 102.9

Best Billings Restaurant for a BIG BIRTHDAY Bash!?

When I googled best restaurants in Billings, Montana there are TONS that pop up. But here’s the thing- I don’t want to go off of Google‘s opinion because well, all these places could just buy their spot on Google, OR they hired a really good marketing team to put them at the top of the list.
Cat Country 102.9

Will Billings Heights Support More Places for Grub in the Future?

So many restaurants on the west end and yet one of the most populous areas around can't seem to land a new one. With between 40,000 and 50,000 vehicles traveling through Billings heights each day, according to the Montana Department of Transportation, it doesn't seem like restaurants do well moving in there. Maybe it's because there is really only one main street and space is a problem, who knows.
Daily Montanan

Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving

Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
#The Casinos#Video Poker#Magic City#Beer#The Bet Casino#Fun
yourbigsky.com

Cats available for adoption in Billings

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Logan Suffering a Huge Staff Shortage and Long Lines

Traveling out of the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) in the next few weeks might be a really rough process for many fliers. According to a press release from BIL, a staffing shortage is causing many issues for travelers, especially at the ticket counter and TSA security. Officials are urging fliers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their flight just to ensure they don't miss it due to the delays.
Cat Country 102.9

What is it Like to Launch a New Morning Radio Show in Billings?

Love that new-station smell. It's been a week since we launched a brand new radio station in Billings. Mix 97.1, "Billings Best Mix of 2K to Today" took over the airwaves from 97.1 Kiss FM last Friday, and what a whirlwind it's been! As one-half of the morning show, I thought it would be fun to share with you a behind-the-scenes look from my point of view.
huntleyproject.net

Worden Cuts a Rug at Beef, Beets & Barley Festival

Worden area residents got a chance to show off their dancing skills at the first annual Beef, Beets and Barley Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event featured a BBQ dinner, agricultural education booths, and several “Montana Made” vendors such as Hoodies for Heroes. A street dance featuring the band Stolen Roan from Miles City immediately followed. An auction led by Brent Kautz was also part of Saturday’s happenings.
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

