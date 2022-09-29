Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Best Billings Restaurant for a BIG BIRTHDAY Bash!?
When I googled best restaurants in Billings, Montana there are TONS that pop up. But here’s the thing- I don’t want to go off of Google‘s opinion because well, all these places could just buy their spot on Google, OR they hired a really good marketing team to put them at the top of the list.
Single and Reserved? The Best Bars in Billings for Introverts
Not everyone loves loud, crowded bars. I'm probably not the best person to write this article, because I'm:. Not single. I've been in a committed relationship for like 17 years. Not an introvert. While I like my space (who doesn't?), this profession is pretty much the complete opposite. I'm around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who the Heck Painted the Massive Mural of the Bison in Downtown Billings??
If you’ve driven N. 27th St south coming into downtown you can’t miss the giant bison mural on the side of Jake’s restaurant. It’s so ginormous that when I first arrived in Billings, I knew I had to find whoever painted this beauty. And this is...
Will Billings Heights Support More Places for Grub in the Future?
So many restaurants on the west end and yet one of the most populous areas around can't seem to land a new one. With between 40,000 and 50,000 vehicles traveling through Billings heights each day, according to the Montana Department of Transportation, it doesn't seem like restaurants do well moving in there. Maybe it's because there is really only one main street and space is a problem, who knows.
AG: ICE is Building a Holding Facility in Billings, Montana
I had a tipster who was sending me traffic that the Feds appear to be building some sort of holding facility in Billings, Montana. Here's the message I received earlier in the week:. I didn't know if you covered this on your show or if you are aware of the...
Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health and Human Services will ask […] The post Montana health officials aim to boost oversight of nonprofit hospitals’ giving appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
18-year-old Billings candidate has sights set on Montana Senate
Elijah Tidswell is one of the candidates for the Montana Senate in District 24. Tidswell turned 18 in June, which means that if he wins he'll be the youngest person ever elected in Montana.
yourbigsky.com
Cats available for adoption in Billings
Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
TDS Fiber Launching Statewide, Starting in Billings Heights
Have you had this happen in your house? Mom's got a zoom call. The Internet decides to stop cooperating. That's it: EVERYBODY off the Internet, so mom can do her zoom call!. That's happened in our house- and we live in Montana's largest city (if you want to call it a city).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billings Logan Suffering a Huge Staff Shortage and Long Lines
Traveling out of the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) in the next few weeks might be a really rough process for many fliers. According to a press release from BIL, a staffing shortage is causing many issues for travelers, especially at the ticket counter and TSA security. Officials are urging fliers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their flight just to ensure they don't miss it due to the delays.
Your Heart Is MELTING! Azurite wins the heart of Morning Hosts
Puppy power at the Townsquare Tower this week for Wet Nose Wednesday! If you didn't say "AWWWWWWW" watching the video below, I'll be disappointed! Azurite crashed both the Breakfast Flakes and Morning Mix today. Azurite is up for adoption right now at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Click the button...
What is it Like to Launch a New Morning Radio Show in Billings?
Love that new-station smell. It's been a week since we launched a brand new radio station in Billings. Mix 97.1, "Billings Best Mix of 2K to Today" took over the airwaves from 97.1 Kiss FM last Friday, and what a whirlwind it's been! As one-half of the morning show, I thought it would be fun to share with you a behind-the-scenes look from my point of view.
Fingers Crossed for Rain in Billings, Ready to Vote, and Letter from Ex-Drug User
I'm sitting here with my fingers crossed this morning hoping that at least half of the rain they are predicting comes to fruition. I water my flowers with rain water I save during the summer and I'm out, so no rain no flowers. Even more important no rain, no grass, no crop.
This is How Serious the Jail Problem is in Billings, Montana
How bad is the crime problem in Billings? How overcrowded is the jail in Billings? If you ask me- this was the biggest news that came out of the Billings City Council meeting on Monday night. I don't know if any of the local Billings news outlets covered this. I...
huntleyproject.net
Worden Cuts a Rug at Beef, Beets & Barley Festival
Worden area residents got a chance to show off their dancing skills at the first annual Beef, Beets and Barley Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event featured a BBQ dinner, agricultural education booths, and several “Montana Made” vendors such as Hoodies for Heroes. A street dance featuring the band Stolen Roan from Miles City immediately followed. An auction led by Brent Kautz was also part of Saturday’s happenings.
Your Chance to Hitch Up a New Camper with Tumbleweed of Billings
In passing, a new-to-Montana co-worker said that if she won a chunk of money, she'd use it to buy a camper to get out and explore Big Sky Country. So I'm certain she'll be buying at least one raffle ticket for a chance to win a $41,000+ camper from Tumbleweed of Billings.
Making Progress? National Award Presented to Montana Task Force
Recently, a private event was held in Billings with leaders from the local FBI, and officials flown into Billings from Salt Lake City, to present the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force with a Director's Community Leadership Award on behalf of FBI Director Christopher Wray. What is the award...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0