peakofohio.com
Keith A. Blake
Keith A. Blake, 31, of Bellefontaine, OH, formerly of Lakeview, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022. Keith was born on October 31, 1990, in Bellefontaine, OH, a son of Thomas and Reva Kossel Blake, who survive in Lakeview. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Marsha Scott and maternal great grandmother, Betty Banning.
peakofohio.com
Marilyn Kay Williams
Marilyn Kay Williams, 76, of Belle Center, passed away Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, at her home. Marilyn was born in Lima, Ohio, on February 5, 1946, to the late Howard L. Klingler and Ethel Crider Klingler. She was also preceded in death by a brother Dave Klingler. Marilyn is...
peakofohio.com
Glen A. “Pete” Nickelson
Glen A. “Pete” Nickelson, 62, of Bellefontaine was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 26, 2022 at his residence following his battle of stage 4 esophageal cancer. Glen was born on October 30, 1959, in Delaware, OH to the late Elmer and Grace (Jones) Nickelson....
peakofohio.com
Twylah Argabright
Twylah Argabright, 90, of Jackson Center, passed away at 7:38 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. She was born in Shelby County, Ohio on March 1, 1932, a daughter of the late Lewis and Julia (Wilt) Wiessinger. Twylah married Paul Kenneth Argabright, and he preceded her in...
Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from […]
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine hosts Indian Lake for a school-day match
Bellefontaine and Indian Lake made history Friday as the two volleyball teams played for the first time during the school day. Bellefontaine Athletic Director Matt Comstock worked with Indian Lake Athletic Director Jeff Courter to tweak the schedule for a school-day match. Comstock said he wanted to give both programs...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Fundraiser offers hope to young Maverick
Friends and family members descended on Iron City Sports Bar in Bellefontaine Wednesday, Sept. 28, in support of a young warrior. Little Maverick Ramsey, who was born Dec. 20, 2021, to Jason and Amanda Ramsey, was diagnosed with cancer when he was only eight months old. Less than a week later, on Aug. 30, he underwent a nine-hour surgery to remove a mass from the left side of his brain.
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Middle School inducts 23 new members
The ILMS Academic Hall of Fame inducted 23 new members from the Indian Lake Class of 2026 in a recent ceremony with friends and family in front of the entire ILMS student body. This was the 28th year for the Academic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. ILMS Co-Principal Missy Mefford...
peakofohio.com
Lakers win Jean Newmeyer Invite; high school and middle school CC results from several teams
Indian Lake girls cross country captured the team championship with 42 points at the Jean Newmeyer Indian Lake Invitational. New Bremen had 51 points, Ben Logan had 59 points, and Lima Shawnee had 78 points. Lakers were led by freshman Reagan Rash’s second-place finish in the girls 5k race with...
Urbana Citizen
Vendors galore at Oktoberfest
Final plans for the 50th Annual Champaign County Historical Museum Oktoberfest have been completed and the committee is excited to announce they have sold out the vendor spaces. There are 92 craft vendors registered with 47 of them being new to the event. In addition to the local area, vendors...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Fall Farm Fest set for Oct. 8-9
TROY – Looking for something to do to kick-off the fall season? Look no further than Lost Creek Reserve located at 2385 E. State Route 41 in Troy. This 456-acre park is the setting for Miami County Park District’s annual Fall Farm Fest. On Oct. 8 and 9 the historic Knoop Homestead at the Reserve will be transformed into a hub of activity for the thousands of people who attend.
peakofohio.com
Passenger injured following crash on 33
A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
Springfield hands Springboro first GWOC loss, 56-14
The Springfield Wildcats defeated the Springboro Panthers with a final score of 56-14.
wktn.com
One Person Injured in Findlay Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, Tara Kleinhen was driving north in the 1500 block of Broad Avenue when a car operated by 19 year old Kadin Faine pulled into her path from a private drive resulting in a crash.
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
Longtime Coldwater High School baseball coach dies
COLDWATER — Longtime Coldwater Village Exempted Schools baseball coach and teacher Lou Brunswick has passed away at the age of 93, according to Coldwater Athletic Director Eric Goodwin. He is the second Coldwater coach to pass away in less than two weeks. Brian Harlamert passed away at the age...
Lima News
David Voth: Reflections from 37 years
As I conclude my career at Crime Victim Services in Allen and Putnam Counties, I find myself reflecting on the incredible growth of what started as a victim-offender reconciliation program, and on my deepening understanding of life along the journey. Over the decades, CVS expanded its vision to create meaningful...
