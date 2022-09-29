Read full article on original website
Judge tosses out Mexico’s $10 billion suit against U.S. gun makers
The government of Mexico says it will appeal a Massachusetts federal district judge’s decision to toss out a $10 billion lawsuit against American gun manufacturers.
Democratic super PAC rolls out multi-million dollar ad buy targeting Oz on ‘miracle’ medications, investments
A super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is rolling out a multi-million dollar ad buy targeting Pennsylvania Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz on his drug company investments and his backing of “miracle” medical solutions. “He calls himself a doctor. But Doctor Oz sold out...
Commentary: CEOs should ditch fear–and play to win
Leaders who operate from fear risk grooming employees who don’t understand the fundamentals of the business, says former Rio Tinto CEO J.-S. Jacques.
What Biden must do right now to fix our broken economy
Biden seems more intent on exacerbating the economy's problems than addressing them. Here's what he could do to get us out of it.
Global shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.8% in afternoon trading to 26,959.25. South Korea’s Kospi gained 2.5% to 2,209.98. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 3.8% to 6,699.30 after its central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s increase of a quarter percentage point to the cash rate was smaller than those at recent monthly meetings. When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its board meeting in May, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years. It’s now at its highest point since August 2013, when the bank cut the rate from 2.75% to 2.5%.
