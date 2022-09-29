Kanye West briefly addressed backlash he received Monday for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his YZY SZN 9 runway show in Paris, referring to “Black Lives Matter” as a scam. “EVERYONE KNOWS BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM,” the artist, 45, posted to his Instagram Stories early Tuesday morning. “NOW IT’S OVER. YOU’RE WELCOME.”More from VIBE.comKanye West Wears 'White Lives Matters' Shirt To YZY SZN 9 ShowKanye West Walks Muddied Runway For Balenciaga Fashion ShowKanye West Previews Unreleased Tracks At London Fashion Week As an organization, Black Lives Matter has been under heavy scrutiny due to allegations of misappropriating...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 16 MINUTES AGO