The chic indoor and outdoor dining space is home to Henbit, TLV, Little Wu and more amazing eateries. It sounds too good to be true: there’s a place serving some of Austin’s tastiest dishes prepared by some of its finest chefs, all in one spot. You heard me right. No more Ubering or scootering or circling for parking spots just to score a table at your favorite restaurant. No more debating about who wants tacos and who wants ramen and who wants shawarma. No more racking your brain about which bar to hit because it’s all under one roof at a foodie fantasyland called Fareground.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO