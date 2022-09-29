Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Eater
A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in October
A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting on Friday, October 14 in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well as choose-your-own...
tribeza.com
13 Can’t-Miss Fall Festivals in Austin Besides ACL
If you live in the Austin area, you’ve likely been anticipating the arrival of Austin City Limits for months now. However, if you’re making the decision to forgo the mega music fest at Zilker this year, don’t think that you’ve missed out on all the action. Festival season in Austin doesn’t end with ACL — it’s really just getting started. Fall brings cooler nights and an abundance of community holidays and celebrations. Take a look at our list of favorites below to discover impressive local lineups, unique art experiences and more budget-friendly alternatives heading to town.
tribeza.com
Austin’s Top Restaurants Converge at Downtown Fareground Food Hall
The chic indoor and outdoor dining space is home to Henbit, TLV, Little Wu and more amazing eateries. It sounds too good to be true: there’s a place serving some of Austin’s tastiest dishes prepared by some of its finest chefs, all in one spot. You heard me right. No more Ubering or scootering or circling for parking spots just to score a table at your favorite restaurant. No more debating about who wants tacos and who wants ramen and who wants shawarma. No more racking your brain about which bar to hit because it’s all under one roof at a foodie fantasyland called Fareground.
This Texas Town Is Viral For Its Name & Locals Are Making The 'Pfunniest' Jokes
A suburban area near Austin, TX is home to a city called Pflugerville, which is currently known for making fun of its own name and the Internet is loving it for all the humorous details you can spot there. Pflugerville, pronounced floo-gr-vil, is actually just a German word for "plowmen."...
1 Texas City Among Top 5 Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
Eater
Austin Salad Drive-Thru Baby Greens Is Closing Because It Doesn’t Have Enough Employees to Stay Open
Salad drive-thru Baby Greens is closing this month. The last day of the 10611 Research Boulevard restaurant in the Gateway neighborhood will be on Friday, October 7. Owner Sharon Mays said she had to close her business because she “no longer had enough employees to run the restaurant,” as she explains in the Instagram video post announcement. Starting earlier this year, she said that she has been losing lots of employees because they’ve been leaving Austin to live in comparatively more affordable cities and areas.
Texas city named one of the top 5 best foodie cities in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — If there is one thing to know about Texas and the people that inhabit the Lone Star State, they love good food. North Texas is a great example of this. With so many different restaurants, shops and stores, North Texas and the state as a whole has a very diverse flavor palette.
tribeza.com
Austin Home Design Guide 2022
Find the right team to build or renovate your home among these top architecture, design and construction experts. Building a home can be a headache, but it doesn’t have to be. The process requires an extraordinary amount of time, money and decisions, but with the right partners, a remodel or build can be a smooth process with a happy ending. A trusted design team that understands your vision can bring your dream home to life — with your sanity intact! The following experts in architecture, design and construction are a great resource to help you along every step of your journey to achieving that dream. Just tell them TRIBEZA sent you.
H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store
The grocery store's new 'Fast Scan' technology is similar to self-checkout, but actually scans items as they're put into the shopper's basket.
Willard's Brewery builds fanbase with traditional beers, burgers in Pflugerville
Fistful of Fury Hazy IPA ($6.50, 10 ounces), 7.1% ABV (Brian Rash/Community Impact) For the team at Willard’s Brewery, maintaining a unique presence in an unassuming business district in south Pflugerville is just as important as building brand awareness and sales distribution throughout the country. The facility on Patterson...
7 Austin hotels with amazing pools for your next getaway
You can even book a day pass at these pools.
Houston Chronicle
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
roundtherocktx.com
Round Rock Pumpkin Festival & Pumpkin Patch
SEPTEMBER 30TH – OCTOBER 31ST 2022. WACKY WEDNESDAYS – Guests wearing a costume get in free!. LOCAL DELICIOUS FOOD TRUCKS, CONCESSIONS, AND REFRESHMENTS. Food trucks offering Tex-Mex, BBQ, Funnel Cakes, Cotton Candy, and Lemonade! Come to the Round Rock Pumpkin Festival ready to hang!. BARREL TRAIN. Barrel Train...
Need a quick bite to eat? Texas taco restaurant ranked among best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the best of things around Texas, the country, and even the world there are only a few publications that truly do it right, and when we’re talking about something to eat in Texas is among the best, you know it’s legit.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin now the 5th most expensive large U.S. city for renters, rental company says
AUSTIN, Texas — On top of inflation and expensive gas in 2022, if you rent your home, you're probably feeling the financial strain. This is particularly true in the Texas capital. Rent prices all over the country have skyrocketed since August of 2021. The median national rental price in...
fox7austin.com
4 dead, several others injured in Austin following string of crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - At least four people are dead and several are injured after a string of crashes in Central Texas this weekend. On Friday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the 4200 block of South Congress Avenue near Ben White Boulevard around 11 p.m. The next morning, around 3:30 a.m., a two car collision sent one vehicle flying into the Bel Air Motel just a few miles down the road. Four people were injured.
Limited outdoor watering can resume in Cedar Park, Leander after pipeline repair
Residents in some Austin-area cities can resume outdoor watering on a limited schedule Monday, after it was completely restricted due to a pipeline repair.
tribeza.com
Experience Sarah Oppenheimer’s C-010106 at the University of Texas
The reflective work of public art is now on display at the Cockrell School of Engineering. C-010106, an innovative outdoor installation created by New York-based artist Sarah Oppenheimer, is now showing at UT’s Cockrell School of Engineering campus. Commissioned by Landmarks, UT’s public art program, C-010106 consists of two...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
