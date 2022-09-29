ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Eater

A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in October

A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting on Friday, October 14 in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well as choose-your-own...
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

13 Can’t-Miss Fall Festivals in Austin Besides ACL

If you live in the Austin area, you’ve likely been anticipating the arrival of Austin City Limits for months now. However, if you’re making the decision to forgo the mega music fest at Zilker this year, don’t think that you’ve missed out on all the action. Festival season in Austin doesn’t end with ACL — it’s really just getting started. Fall brings cooler nights and an abundance of community holidays and celebrations. Take a look at our list of favorites below to discover impressive local lineups, unique art experiences and more budget-friendly alternatives heading to town.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Austin’s Top Restaurants Converge at Downtown Fareground Food Hall

The chic indoor and outdoor dining space is home to Henbit, TLV, Little Wu and more amazing eateries. It sounds too good to be true: there’s a place serving some of Austin’s tastiest dishes prepared by some of its finest chefs, all in one spot. You heard me right. No more Ubering or scootering or circling for parking spots just to score a table at your favorite restaurant. No more debating about who wants tacos and who wants ramen and who wants shawarma. No more racking your brain about which bar to hit because it’s all under one roof at a foodie fantasyland called Fareground.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Austin Salad Drive-Thru Baby Greens Is Closing Because It Doesn’t Have Enough Employees to Stay Open

Salad drive-thru Baby Greens is closing this month. The last day of the 10611 Research Boulevard restaurant in the Gateway neighborhood will be on Friday, October 7. Owner Sharon Mays said she had to close her business because she “no longer had enough employees to run the restaurant,” as she explains in the Instagram video post announcement. Starting earlier this year, she said that she has been losing lots of employees because they’ve been leaving Austin to live in comparatively more affordable cities and areas.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Austin Home Design Guide 2022

Find the right team to build or renovate your home among these top architecture, design and construction experts. Building a home can be a headache, but it doesn’t have to be. The process requires an extraordinary amount of time, money and decisions, but with the right partners, a remodel or build can be a smooth process with a happy ending. A trusted design team that understands your vision can bring your dream home to life — with your sanity intact! The following experts in architecture, design and construction are a great resource to help you along every step of your journey to achieving that dream. Just tell them TRIBEZA sent you.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Round Rock Pumpkin Festival & Pumpkin Patch

SEPTEMBER 30TH – OCTOBER 31ST 2022. WACKY WEDNESDAYS – Guests wearing a costume get in free!. LOCAL DELICIOUS FOOD TRUCKS, CONCESSIONS, AND REFRESHMENTS. Food trucks offering Tex-Mex, BBQ, Funnel Cakes, Cotton Candy, and Lemonade! Come to the Round Rock Pumpkin Festival ready to hang!. BARREL TRAIN. Barrel Train...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

4 dead, several others injured in Austin following string of crashes

AUSTIN, Texas - At least four people are dead and several are injured after a string of crashes in Central Texas this weekend. On Friday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the 4200 block of South Congress Avenue near Ben White Boulevard around 11 p.m. The next morning, around 3:30 a.m., a two car collision sent one vehicle flying into the Bel Air Motel just a few miles down the road. Four people were injured.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Experience Sarah Oppenheimer’s C-010106 at the University of Texas

The reflective work of public art is now on display at the Cockrell School of Engineering. C-010106, an innovative outdoor installation created by New York-based artist Sarah Oppenheimer, is now showing at UT’s Cockrell School of Engineering campus. Commissioned by Landmarks, UT’s public art program, C-010106 consists of two...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
BEE CAVE, TX

