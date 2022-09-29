Read full article on original website
247Sports
Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced
Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
247Sports
Penn State Freshman Tracker: Six Lions burn redshirt vs Northwestern
Through five weeks of the 2022 football season, Penn State has already tripled the amount of redshirts burned during all of its 2021 campaign. Six freshmen surpassed the NCAA's four-game eligibility threshold last Saturday during a 17-7 win over Northwestern. Last season, only cornerback Kalen King (13 games) and safety...
247Sports
POSTGAME PODCAST: Penn State's 5-0 start muddled by offensive performance vs Northwestern
Penn State battled Northwestern and Mother Nature on Saturday with mixed results. An atypical turnover-plagued performance for PSU led to a dicey situation against an inferior Northwestern squad but, anchored by a steady defensive effort, the Nittany Lions remained unbeaten via a 17-7 victory. Back in Big Ten action, Penn...
247Sports
REPORT CARD: Grading Penn State's lackluster win over Northwestern
No. 11 Penn State played its worst game of the season Saturday, but still managed to dispatch Northwestern 17-7 to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. This is my report card from the game, which was played under extremely sloppy conditions that led to extremely sloppy play by both squads.
247Sports
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football: Pat Fitzgerald 'shocked' by Paul Chryst's firing
Neither Wisconsin nor Northwestern likely expected to be playing this weekend's game in Evanston, Ill., without coach Paul Chryst on the Badgers' sideline. But that will be the case after Wisconsin fired Chryst on Sunday and elevated defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard into the role of interim head coach. After an embarrassing 34-10 loss at home against Illinois, the Badgers will try to get right with a road game against coach Pat Fitzgerald and the struggling Wildcats.
247Sports
No. 11 Penn State struck by turnover bug as running backs lose 4 fumbles in win over Northwestern
James Franklin knew the weather for Saturday’s game between Penn State and Northwestern at Beaver Stadium was going to be dicey as the remnants of Hurricane Ian made its way inland and across the Mid-Atlantic. The ninth-year coach was monitoring the forecast up until an hour before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for any change that could lead to altering his team’s strategy.
247Sports
Top247 QB plans long-distance trip for Penn State White Out
Penn State always attract quite a recruiting crowd to its annual White Out, often leading to some long distance travel for non-regional targets.
247Sports
Veteran RB Devyn Ford no longer with Penn State football
Following his Saturday absence from a Penn State game against Northwestern, running back Devyn Ford was confirmed as no longer with the program afterward by head coach James Franklin. "He's decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him nothing but the best," Franklin said. Ford's name...
