State College, PA

247Sports

Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced

Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State Freshman Tracker: Six Lions burn redshirt vs Northwestern

Through five weeks of the 2022 football season, Penn State has already tripled the amount of redshirts burned during all of its 2021 campaign. Six freshmen surpassed the NCAA's four-game eligibility threshold last Saturday during a 17-7 win over Northwestern. Last season, only cornerback Kalen King (13 games) and safety...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

REPORT CARD: Grading Penn State's lackluster win over Northwestern

No. 11 Penn State played its worst game of the season Saturday, but still managed to dispatch Northwestern 17-7 to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. This is my report card from the game, which was played under extremely sloppy conditions that led to extremely sloppy play by both squads.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin football: Pat Fitzgerald 'shocked' by Paul Chryst's firing

Neither Wisconsin nor Northwestern likely expected to be playing this weekend's game in Evanston, Ill., without coach Paul Chryst on the Badgers' sideline. But that will be the case after Wisconsin fired Chryst on Sunday and elevated defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard into the role of interim head coach. After an embarrassing 34-10 loss at home against Illinois, the Badgers will try to get right with a road game against coach Pat Fitzgerald and the struggling Wildcats.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

No. 11 Penn State struck by turnover bug as running backs lose 4 fumbles in win over Northwestern

James Franklin knew the weather for Saturday’s game between Penn State and Northwestern at Beaver Stadium was going to be dicey as the remnants of Hurricane Ian made its way inland and across the Mid-Atlantic. The ninth-year coach was monitoring the forecast up until an hour before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for any change that could lead to altering his team’s strategy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Veteran RB Devyn Ford no longer with Penn State football

Following his Saturday absence from a Penn State game against Northwestern, running back Devyn Ford was confirmed as no longer with the program afterward by head coach James Franklin. "He's decided that he wanted to focus on academics and we wish him nothing but the best," Franklin said. Ford's name...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

