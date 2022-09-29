Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share. On Friday, Invesco Mortgage Capital will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 65 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO