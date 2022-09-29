Read full article on original website
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Cannabis Stock Movers For October 3, 2022
Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 10.99% at $10.40. Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed up 5.83% at $12.89. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.97% at $0.34. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.22. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.36% at $2.87. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
Expert Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
If You Invested $1,000 In Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Occidental's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why Michael Burry Says This Could Be Worse Than 2008
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
Analyst Ratings for Southwest Airlines
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Southwest Airlines LUV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Southwest Airlines. The company has an average price target of $50.2 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $42.00.
United Security's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from United Security UBFO. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share. On Friday, United Security will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Invesco Mortgage Capital: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share. On Friday, Invesco Mortgage Capital will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 65 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Where Prometheus Biosciences Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Prometheus Biosciences RXDX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Glacier Bancorp: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Glacier Bancorp GBCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share. On Friday, Glacier Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Death Cross Looms Over Exelon Investors
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Exelon EXC. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
Short Volatility Alert: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
On Monday, shares of IntelGenx Technologies Corp. IGXT experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +7.69% to $0.13. The overall sentiment for IGXT has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Cryptocurrency Uniswap Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price rose 3.74% to $6.49. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% gain, moving from $5.74 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The chart below compares...
OGE Energy: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from OGE Energy OGE. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 41.41 cents per share. On Friday, OGE Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 41.41 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Micron Technology Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Micron Technology MU. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11.5 cents per share. On Friday, Micron Technology will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FaZe Holdings, AXT And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 700 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV shares dropped 57% to $6.12 after the company announced it terminated the KOMPLETE phase 2 clinical trial for KVD824 for the prevention of attacks in people with hereditary angioedema.
