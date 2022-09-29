Read full article on original website
Deadly Boat Collision Reported in Mississippi River at Hastings
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a boating crash last night on the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to a report that two boats had collided on the river in an area near Kings Cove Marina around 8 PM. The marina is located in the backwaters of the river in what's known as Conley Lake.
Faribault Fire Department Open House is Saturday
Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief joins KDHL AM Minnesota Tuesday to talk about this weekend's Open House at the Faribault Fire Station. National Fire Prevention Week is next week with this year's theme: "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." This year marks the 100th Fire Prevention Week. According to information...
Minnesota Woman Accused of Murdering Son is Competent For Trial
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - After reviewing the results of psychological evaluations, a judge in the Twin Cities has ruled a 28-year-old woman is competent to stand trial for the shotgun slaying of her six-year-old son. The ruling was issued today in the case of Julissa Thaler of Spring Park....
Southern Minnesota Man Admits to Murdering His Father
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A southern Minnesota man who murdered his father and then set fire to their home last year has pleaded guilty. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler recently admitted to a second-degree murder charge through a plea agreement that will result in the dismissal of an arson charge. The judge in the case ordered a pre-sentence investigation and ordered the rural Le Center man to return to Le Sueur County Court for his sentencing hearing on October 18.
Owatonna Public Utilities Responding to Mutual Aid Request in Florida
Owatonna Public Utilities (OPU) line workers Tony Hartle, Lance Diderrich, and Samuel Bahl joined a fleet of line workers from other Minnesota Municipal Utilities traveling to Kissimmee, Florida, to provide mutual aid in the wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian. OPU stated in a press release that they are joined...
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
Third Person Charged After 2 Drug Raids in Rochester Last Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A third person has been charged in connection with two major drug busts in Rochester last week. The criminal complaint against 24-year-old Elliott Wilkens indicates the Cannon Falls man was the target of an investigation into a recent series of burglaries and thefts when Rochester police and law enforcement officers from Mower County executed a search warrant at a home in Southeast Rochester on Thursday. Investigators spotted him leaving the home, which led to a traffic stop and a search of his vehicle. The criminal complaint filed against Wilkens says investigators found 11.5 pounds of cocaine, 7 pounds of fentanyl, and 15 pounds of marijuana. He is facing six first-degree drug charges and is being held on $500,000 bail.
Over 300 Traffic Stops in Rochester Area Enforcement Blitz
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Nine State Troopers in the Rochester area made 335 traffic stops this past weekend. The State Patrol says 251 of the stops were for speeding and 21 were for seat belt violations. Troopers also made eight DWI-related stops and pulled over 10 people for using a wireless device while they were behind the wheel.
Red Wing Man Sentenced For Teenager’s Overdose Death
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Lake City teenager. 22-year-old Micah Marrison received the 81-month prison term on Friday after he admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a third-degree drug charge involving the sale of narcotics. He was accused of selling counterfeit Percoset pills containing fentanyl to a 16-year-old girl who died from a drug overdose on September 6 last year.
Elderly Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Car-Truck Collision
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Northfield man was the victim of a traffic crash this morning. The State Patrol says 83-year-old Gerald Maas was killed when his car collided with a straight truck at an intersection on Highway 3 on the southwest edge of Northfield around 9:50 AM. The truck was traveling north on Highway 3 while the crash victim was headed west on the intersecting roadway.
Application Fees to be Waived at Rochester Area Colleges
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective students will soon be able to apply for free at several colleges and universities in the Rochester area and across Minnesota. Application fees at Rochester Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, Winona State University and 30 other higher learning institutions across Minnesota will be waived throughout the month of October. The free applications are part of “Minnesota State Month.”
Ways to Celebrate National Coffee Day
Today is national coffee day and as a coffee lover, I am so excited! But what can we do to celebrate today’s holiday? Well, I got a couple of things for you to do!. You can learn about the history of the coffee business:. On nationaltoday.com it is noted...
Faribault Fall Festival Another Success
Faribault Main Street announced the winners of the annual downtown Fall Festival Chili Cook-Off which was held Saturday, October 1, 2022. First place for the second consecutive year was Nancy Greer. Second place went to Crooked Pint #1 Angel Chili. Third place Mother and Son duo Jennifer and Ethan Wisdo.
The Ten Minnesota State Parks Closest to Owatonna for Exploring Fall Colors
Minnesota's 75 state parks are really starting to pop with beautiful fall colors, perfect for a little autumn exploring. Minnesota is blessed with a ton of natural beast just waiting to be hiked, biked, fished, and explored. A single-day vehicle permit will cost you $7, and an annual vehicle permit is $35.
Frost Possible in Southern Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
Will These Be The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota This Year?
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume. If you need some ideas, you can see the top trending costumes of 2022 below.
Kenyon-Wanamingo First Female Non-Athlete or Coach Enters HOF
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet was held Saturday night has part of Homecoming weekend. Inspirational and humorous presenters and recipients shared stories of love and humility in the auditorium at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School following a delicious meal catered by Area 57 Cafe of Wanamingo. Matt Ryan, Committee member,...
