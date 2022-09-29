Read full article on original website
Michigan’s harvest pace is evening out
Crop maturity in Michigan is near the five-year average with more corn and soybean harvest activity picking up. The USDA says corn condition improved to 66 percent good to excellent with 96 percent dented and 55 percent mature. Corn silage harvest reached 75 percent and grain is now 10 percent harvested.
Atrazine comment deadline is approaching
Friday is the last day for farmers to comment on EPA’s proposed revisions for atrazine. Tadd Nicholson, executive director of the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association, says it’s not too late to tell the EPA about the role the herbicide plays in farming operations. “It’s too important...
Harvest trickles along in central Iowa
Corn harvest progress is lagging in parts of central Iowa. Channel Technical Agronomist Matt Nelson says spring planting delays pushed things back. “Really just some high moisture corn is about all we have taken out,” he said. “Even some silage still being chopped. We have a lot that will probably not be picked for at least another week.”
Archery season opens in Iowa
Thousands of hunters will be heading to the woods in Iowa the next few months as the state’s popular archery whitetail season opened Saturday, October 1st. On this week’s episode of Brownfield’s Outdoor Adventures, Mick Klemesrud with the Iowa DNR says Iowa is known nationwide as a premier destination for hunting big bucks.
