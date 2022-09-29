Read full article on original website
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
Burn season opening will be pushed back
Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts join rest of Clackamas County in delaying normal Oct. 1 opening The Canby, Molalla and Colton fire districts, along with the rest of the Clackamas County fire district, are delaying the start of burn season this year. The open burning season would traditionally start on Oct. 1, but after an evaluation of weather forecasts and recent events, as well as a poll of fire chiefs in the country, the Clackamas County Fire Defense Board agencies made the collective decision to delay the opening of this year's burn season. Open burning is generally closed for the...
Host Wilsonville tops Hood River, 52-6
Wilsonville moved the football at will and prevented visiting Hood River Valley from doing the same in a, 52-6, win Friday during the Wildcats’ homecoming night. Wilsonville (3-2 overall, 1-0 5A Special District 1) took advantage of good field position and scored on its first three offensive possessions. Hood River (2-3 overall, 1-2 NWOC) put together its best drive of the night after stopping the Wildcats on downs on the final play of the first quarter.
