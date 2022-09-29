MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, just five weeks before he is up for reelection, says that if he wins he will propose a 4% increase in funding for local governments each of the next two years. Evers said Monday that the money, totaling more than $91 million over two years, could be used to pay for public safety priorities. His plan includes $10 million in funding for local governments to be spent specifically on police, fire and emergency services costs. Evers also announced that he was immediately providing nearly $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to the Wisconsin State Patrol and campus police departments.

