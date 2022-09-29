Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Evers proposes increase into local funding for public safety
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, just five weeks before he is up for reelection, says that if he wins he will propose a 4% increase in funding for local governments each of the next two years. Evers said Monday that the money, totaling more than $91 million over two years, could be used to pay for public safety priorities. His plan includes $10 million in funding for local governments to be spent specifically on police, fire and emergency services costs. Evers also announced that he was immediately providing nearly $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to the Wisconsin State Patrol and campus police departments.
WEAU-TV 13
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - West Des Moines, Iowa,-based Hy-Vee, Inc., has announced it will voluntarily recall eight cheese products following a national recall. The call was first announced last week after Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, notified federal officials that some cheese products manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution might have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
WEAU-TV 13
Candidates participate in energy forum
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the November 8 election nears, nine candidates on the ballot participated in an energy forum to discuss issues affecting the electric utility industry. The forum had three main questions for candidates to answer: focusing on third party financing, broadband access and the transition from...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin volunteers join Red Cross recovery after Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 30 Wisconsin volunteers went south to help aid with recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross announced Sunday. They join the hundreds of disaster workers working across several states to aid people facing the destruction left behind after Ian, the Red Cross said.
WEAU-TV 13
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
