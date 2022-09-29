ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
People

Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals

We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
INTERNET
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
Syracuse.com

Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
RETAIL
Axios

Food banks turn to DoorDash and Amazon to reach people in need

As the White House launches an historic summit to combat food inequality on Wednesday, some tech companies are already taking steps to provide home delivery services for people who need food. The big picture: Food banks have increasingly relied on donated services from DoorDash and Amazon as the COVID-19 pandemic...
CHARITIES
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options

Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.
CNET

Hidden Perks of Amazon Prime Make It Much More Than a Delivery Service

Amazon Prime has changed a lot since it was introduced back in 2005 for $79 a year, but the main appeal is still expedited deliveries -- free two-day shipping for eligible items to anywhere in the US, along with one-day, same-day and even two-hour delivery times for a smaller set of products.
NFL
TheStreet

Target Doubles Down on Disney While Walmart Bets Big on Delivery

The never-ending pressure to deliver the best holiday magic for friends and family just got a little easier. Retail giants Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) are in full holiday prep mode. Both retailers are working to up their competition with Amazon (AMZN) this holiday shopping season. It's also a very...
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Amazon renames discounted tier of Prime to Prime Access

Amazon has a new name for its discounted Prime membership tier: Prime Access. The offering, first unveiled in 2017, is for qualifying government assistance recipients and costs $6.99/month, compared to the normal $14.99/month plan. Prime Access membership grew more than 300% from 2019 to 2021. Amazon made the announcement Monday...
BUSINESS
CNET

Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use

Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
SHOPPING

