freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals
We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Amazon raising hourly pay for warehouse and delivery workers
CNN Business — Amazon on Wednesday said it is raising the average starting pay for its warehouse workers and delivery drivers to more than $19 an hour, up from $18 previously, at a time when union pushes continue to spread across several of its facilities. With the increase, which...
The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco
These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
Christmas in October: Here’s Why Walmart & Target Are Starting Holiday Sales Earlier Than Ever
Several big box retailers, including Walmart and Target, announced earlier than ever pre-holiday sales events to attract more customers. Last year retailers were plagued by supply chain issues, which...
Amazon to raise average hourly pay by $1 to $19 in October
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it’s raising its average starting pay for frontline workers from $18 to $19 a hour, a boost that could help it attract more employees in a tight labor market as the holiday season approaches. Amazon said that beginning in October, warehouse...
I'm a professional baker. I tried chocolate-chip cookies from Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and Safeway to find the best.
I tried chocolate-chip cookies from the bakery section of Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and Costco. As a pro baker, I had high expectations — but Safeway and Walmart didn't impress me much. Costco's cookies were soft and not too sweet with lots of chocolate chunks.
CNBC
Who needs another subscription service? Walmart is betting its millions of customers do
Walmart is leaning into value-oriented perks for subscription service Walmart+ to attract and retain subscribers as it faces a tough economic backdrop. Walmart+ members tend to be more affluent than the average Walmart shopper, but 1 in 4 members receive government-provided food assistance, said an executive. Members of the program...
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
Major Grocery Retailer Slashes Prices To Help Customers
The cost of groceries in America is high. It is because of rising inflation levels in the country. A retailer wants to ease the financial burden and has decided to slash prices.
Food banks turn to DoorDash and Amazon to reach people in need
As the White House launches an historic summit to combat food inequality on Wednesday, some tech companies are already taking steps to provide home delivery services for people who need food. The big picture: Food banks have increasingly relied on donated services from DoorDash and Amazon as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Again on Oct. 11. Here's What You Need to Know
Prime members can shop during a two-day holiday sale this October.
Walmart To Add More Self-Checkout Options
Walmart is undergoing several changes. The brand will be increasing the price of the Sam's Club membership. There have also been reports about the layoff of staff and corporate employees. The company also has plans to sell refurbished devices. Plus, its partnership with DoorDash is ending. The firm has been going through a lot to cut costs and changes to cope with inflation. The latest move will see the company go digital.
CNET
Hidden Perks of Amazon Prime Make It Much More Than a Delivery Service
Amazon Prime has changed a lot since it was introduced back in 2005 for $79 a year, but the main appeal is still expedited deliveries -- free two-day shipping for eligible items to anywhere in the US, along with one-day, same-day and even two-hour delivery times for a smaller set of products.
NFL・
Target Doubles Down on Disney While Walmart Bets Big on Delivery
The never-ending pressure to deliver the best holiday magic for friends and family just got a little easier. Retail giants Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) are in full holiday prep mode. Both retailers are working to up their competition with Amazon (AMZN) this holiday shopping season. It's also a very...
geekwire.com
Amazon renames discounted tier of Prime to Prime Access
Amazon has a new name for its discounted Prime membership tier: Prime Access. The offering, first unveiled in 2017, is for qualifying government assistance recipients and costs $6.99/month, compared to the normal $14.99/month plan. Prime Access membership grew more than 300% from 2019 to 2021. Amazon made the announcement Monday...
CNET
Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use
Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
