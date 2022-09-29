ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

floridianpress.com

Claim that DeSantis Stopped Hurricane Supply Effort is Debunked

As water levels continue to rise throughout Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian, Florida Democrats have not missed any opportunity to politicize the natural disaster and push the apparent false narrative that Gov. Ron DeSantis had rescue operations paused because he was on the ground accessing the damage in Arcadia, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Warns Potential Hurricane Looters They Could be Shot

St.Augustine—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has given criminal looters a stern warning—you loot, they can shoot. "Don't even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation I can tell you in the state of Florida you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we are a Second Amendment state," said Gov. DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Florida's Gas Tax Holiday Takes Effect for Month of October

With gas prices still well above 3 dollars a gallon ($3.255 on average in Florida), many Floridians are still feeling the effects of the national fuel hike in their wallets. However, it just so happens that during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida enacted a gas tax holiday for the month of October.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Charlie Crist Continues to Fundraise Amidst Hurricane Devastation

Just one day after Hurricane Ian exited Florida, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist continued requesting funds from supporters while Gov. Ron DeSantis refrained from campaigning. Crist has previously been subject to widespread criticism over similar requests made before and during Hurricane Ian traversed Florida. The Floridian was notified that Crist’s...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian

'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
LEE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

The wrath of Ian laid bare: Gov. DeSantis says three-mile long Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt after 'biblical' hurricane severs island from mainland

The Sanibel Causeway, which provides the only link to Sanibel and Captiva Island off Fort Myers, will have to be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian wiped out multiple sections. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that the Causeway, as well as nearby Pine Island Bridge, is completely impassible after suffering severe damage in the Category 4 storm.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian

People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Real estate executive’s home flooded by Hurricane Ian

Like millions of other Floridians, Americans and people around the world, Budge Huskey, the CEO of Naples-based Premier Sotheby's International Realty, looked on in disbelief at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Luckily for Huskey, he was more than a thousand miles away, on a business trip in Colorado, but his home on Barefoot Beach, a part of Bonita Springs, was not so fortunate.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

