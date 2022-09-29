St.Augustine—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has given criminal looters a stern warning—you loot, they can shoot. "Don't even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation I can tell you in the state of Florida you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we are a Second Amendment state," said Gov. DeSantis.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO