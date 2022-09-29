Read full article on original website
floridianpress.com
Claim that DeSantis Stopped Hurricane Supply Effort is Debunked
As water levels continue to rise throughout Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian, Florida Democrats have not missed any opportunity to politicize the natural disaster and push the apparent false narrative that Gov. Ron DeSantis had rescue operations paused because he was on the ground accessing the damage in Arcadia, Florida.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Warns Potential Hurricane Looters They Could be Shot
St.Augustine—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has given criminal looters a stern warning—you loot, they can shoot. "Don't even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation I can tell you in the state of Florida you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we are a Second Amendment state," said Gov. DeSantis.
floridianpress.com
Florida's Gas Tax Holiday Takes Effect for Month of October
With gas prices still well above 3 dollars a gallon ($3.255 on average in Florida), many Floridians are still feeling the effects of the national fuel hike in their wallets. However, it just so happens that during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida enacted a gas tax holiday for the month of October.
floridianpress.com
Progressive, Legacy Media Try to Blame DeSantis for Hurricane's 'Catastrophic Consequences'
It was only a matter of time before legacy media outlets like the New York Times and progressive media publishers like Peter Schorsch tried to blame Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. “This lack of urgency begins at the top. The Governor, who went to...
floridianpress.com
Charlie Crist Continues to Fundraise Amidst Hurricane Devastation
Just one day after Hurricane Ian exited Florida, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist continued requesting funds from supporters while Gov. Ron DeSantis refrained from campaigning. Crist has previously been subject to widespread criticism over similar requests made before and during Hurricane Ian traversed Florida. The Floridian was notified that Crist’s...
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
Southwest Florida counties could be without power for another week, FPL says
The CEO of Florida Power & Light gave estimated dates for power restoration at a press conference today.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian
'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
10NEWS
Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
‘I lost everything I own’: Florida residents shell-shocked by Ian’s destruction
The region was left with 2 million people without power and a fear that a huge death count awaits.
FPL gives updates on day 3 of Hurricane Ian efforts to restore power
Florida Power and Light had a press conference today on Facebook Live where they talked about the efforts they have gone through to get power back to Florida residents.
Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event
Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts.
The wrath of Ian laid bare: Gov. DeSantis says three-mile long Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt after 'biblical' hurricane severs island from mainland
The Sanibel Causeway, which provides the only link to Sanibel and Captiva Island off Fort Myers, will have to be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian wiped out multiple sections. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that the Causeway, as well as nearby Pine Island Bridge, is completely impassible after suffering severe damage in the Category 4 storm.
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida counties institute curfews, say violations could mean fines, jail time
Lee, Collier, Volusia and Flagler Counties in Florida instituted curfews in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian, which struck as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian devastates SW Florida: Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt, governor says
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, leaving behind a damaged power infrastructure in two counties, turning streets into rivers and damaging two bridges, including the Sanibel Causeway. Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update Thursday morning, saying the electric grid for Lee and Charlotte counties will likely need...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian
People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
businessobserverfl.com
Real estate executive’s home flooded by Hurricane Ian
Like millions of other Floridians, Americans and people around the world, Budge Huskey, the CEO of Naples-based Premier Sotheby's International Realty, looked on in disbelief at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Luckily for Huskey, he was more than a thousand miles away, on a business trip in Colorado, but his home on Barefoot Beach, a part of Bonita Springs, was not so fortunate.
Mysuncoast.com
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
