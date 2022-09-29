ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
NECN

Aurora Borealis Captured Over Northern Maine

Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine. The...
MAINE STATE
territorysupply.com

These 8 Incredible Vermont Scenic Drives Are Beautiful Any Time of Year

Fuel your wanderlust with a trip along Vermont’s most scenic drives that pass charming New England towns and jaw-dropping mountain and forest views. With routes that cross every corner of the state, opting to take a road trip down some of Vermont’s most scenic byways is one of the best ways to experience all this little state has to offer. Like Vermont’s rolling Green Mountains, a 250-mile long mountain range brimming with outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain biking. And as one of the U.S.’s oldest states, history buffs can plan their Vermont road trip around exploring the state’s old covered bridges, quaint small towns, and historic battle sites dating back to the Revolutionary War.
VERMONT STATE
Q97.9

Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
DOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire fall foliage bucketlist

On Thursday morning, I woke up to the news of the devastating and catastrophic destruction in southwest Florida by hurricane Ian. Such a beautiful part of our country to think that such a powerful storm can unleash so much damage in such a short time frame from its record-setting storm surge resulting in a 500-year flood event. Our prayers go out to all the families, businesses, and communities who have endured this tragedy and now face the unthinkable task of rebuilding their lives, homes, businesses and infrastructure.
ENVIRONMENT
mynbc5.com

Driver hits bridge, lands in river in New Hampshire

HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police responded to a crash on Saturday after a car went over a bridge and into a river. Police received a call about the incident on Interstate 95 just before 1 a.m. Officials said the vehicle struck the Taylor River Bridge and then...
94.3 WCYY

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
iheart.com

Massachusetts Case Of Listeria Reported, Over 20 Cheese Brands Recalled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A listeria outbreak has been linked to multiple cheese brands, with one case found in Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan-based company, Old Europe Cheese issued a voluntary recall of all of its Brie and Camembert Cheeses on Friday because of potential contamination.
NECN

Will Tropical Storm Ian Impact New England? Here's What to Expect

We’ve enjoyed a day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s, and only a few high clouds linger in and persist south. With a high-pressure dome dominating over New England, temperatures will cool down Thursday night to reach lows in the 40s south and 30s north. A...
WCVB

Steamship Authority considering fare hike for ferry passengers

DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — The Steamship Authority is considering a fare increase to cover high fuel prices. For the ferries that service Martha's Vineyard, one-way tickets for vehicles will increase $3 or $5 depending on the season, according to the Cape Cod Times. The increase would be $10 during...
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.

