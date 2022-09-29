ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Steven Patterson: Former Yorkshire skipper retires from professional cricket

Veteran seamer and former captain Steven Patterson is to retire from professional cricket when his contract at Yorkshire expires. The 38-year-old was skipper at Headingley from 2018 until stepping down in July and has been a one-club man since his 2005 debut for the Tykes. Patterson, who won two titles...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Strauss
Person
Dawid Malan
IGN

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for 7th T20I

Date & Time: October 2nd at 8:00 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time. The stage is set for the decider as Pakistan will take on England in the 7th T20I of the series on Sunday. The visitors England made a stunning comeback with a convincing 8 wickets win in the 6th T20I to level the series 3-3. Phil Salt whose spot was in extreme danger, came up with a blistering unbeaten 88* runs to seal the game. Meanwhile, Pakistan were restricted to less than 170 run-mark with skipper Babar Azam who carried his bat struck 87* runs. Premier players Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf were rested for the previous game will return to the high-voltage clash. Both sides will look to field their best possible eleven in the final game of the series.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#International Cricket#County Cricket#England#Wales Cricket Board#Derbyshire#Ecb
Daily Mail

London Irish's clash with Bath on Saturday brings rugby's first belated battle of the Joseph brothers with 20 members of their family expected at Brentford... and Will has a point to prove against big brother Jonathan

If the train strikes don't scupper their plans, there should be 20 members of the Joseph family at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday, for the belated first encounter between Jonathan and Will. They've all waited a long time for this momentous occasion, so there is a profound sense of anticipation,...
TENNIS
The Independent

David Saker backs England bowlers to make splash at Twenty20 World Cup

David Saker likes what he has seen from England’s bowling attack in Pakistan and has backed them to make a splash at the Twenty20 World Cup.Saker crossed the Ashes divide to mentor England’s seamers between 2010 and 2015 and has rejoined the white-ball team as a short-term consultant ahead of this month’s tournament in his native Australia.He has been working closely with the team over the course of an entertaining back-and-forth series in Karachi and Lahore, with the score locked at 3-3 heading into Sunday’s decider, and believes they are well placed.Saker, who most recently worked under Mickey Arthur with...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Saracens 51- 18 Leicester: Owen Farrell's side produce masterclass in attacking rugby as England outcast Elliott Daly leads the way in record haul against the reigning champions

‘Boring, boring Sarries!’ shouted one member of the crowd, with a mouthful of irony, after Owen Farrell’s side produced a masterclass in attacking rugby. There is a new look in north London. A new stand and a new identity. The days of the one- dimensional box kick have been left behind for a new augmented reality.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

‘I want to make a difference there’: Shan Masood ready to lead Yorkshire

Shan Masood has been keeping one eye on the county scores while in Lahore this past week. In between Pakistan’s T20 games against England, he was watching what was going on in Leeds where, on Wednesday, Yorkshire’s head coach, Ottis Gibson, announced Masood would be club captain next year after his move from Derbyshire. He is only the second overseas player to be the county’s skipper. “It is,” he says, “one of the biggest achievements of my career.”
SPORTS
SkySports

Swindon 1-2 Northampton: Mitch Pinnock fires Cobblers to fifth straight win

Mitch Pinnock grabbed an 87th-minute winner to extend Northampton's winning run to five games after beating Swindon 2-1 at the County Ground. Northampton had an early penalty shout turned down when Louis Appere latched onto a poor backpass and tried to round Sol Brynn, but was stopped by the goalkeeper.
SOCCER
SkySports

Cardiff City 1-1 Burnley: Callum Robinson snatches late point for Bluebirds

Callum Robinson headed a last-minute equaliser to secure Cardiff a 1-1 draw against Burnley in Mark Hudson's first game as manager. Nathan Tella struck three minutes into the second half to reward the increasing superiority of Vincent Kompany's Clarets. But Cardiff refused to surrender and Robinson rose at the far...
SPORTS
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Bradford: Tyreik Wright hits winner for Bantams

Bradford won a third straight away game for the first time since 2017 after on-loan Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright secured a 2-1 triumph at Harrogate in League Two. Andy Cook had earlier opened the scoring from the penalty spot with his 12th goal of the season before Jaheim Headley levelled for the hosts during the second half's opening exchanges.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy