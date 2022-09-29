Read full article on original website
BBC
Steven Patterson: Former Yorkshire skipper retires from professional cricket
Veteran seamer and former captain Steven Patterson is to retire from professional cricket when his contract at Yorkshire expires. The 38-year-old was skipper at Headingley from 2018 until stepping down in July and has been a one-club man since his 2005 debut for the Tykes. Patterson, who won two titles...
SkySports
Salt stars as England storm to victory over Pakistan in sixth T20 LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary and video clips from the sixth of seven T20Is between Pakistan and England. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Moeen Ali: Other teams will fear facing England at T20 World Cup after series win vs Pakistan
England pummelled Pakistan by 67 runs on Sunday in the series-decider after a clinical batting and bowling performance. Matthew Mott's side plundered 209-3 after being inserted, with Dawid Malan (78 no off 47 balls) and Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook (46no off 29) slamming 108 from the final 61 deliveries of the innings in Lahore.
Sporting News
The Jillaroos announce Rugby League World Cup squad as they attempt to defend their title
The Jillaroos have announced their 24-player squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup which begins in November. The largely inexperienced team is comprised of 13 debutants, while five players from the 2017 World Cup-winning side have also been included. The Jillaroos are hoping to retain the World Cup in England.
SkySports
England face Pakistan in T20 series decider as they get knockout vibes ahead of World Cup
England would love to be in that position next month at the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne - and have somewhat of a dry run this Sunday with a deciding T20 international against Pakistan in Lahore. After a series that has swayed one way and then the other, the...
IGN
PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for 7th T20I
Date & Time: October 2nd at 8:00 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time. The stage is set for the decider as Pakistan will take on England in the 7th T20I of the series on Sunday. The visitors England made a stunning comeback with a convincing 8 wickets win in the 6th T20I to level the series 3-3. Phil Salt whose spot was in extreme danger, came up with a blistering unbeaten 88* runs to seal the game. Meanwhile, Pakistan were restricted to less than 170 run-mark with skipper Babar Azam who carried his bat struck 87* runs. Premier players Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf were rested for the previous game will return to the high-voltage clash. Both sides will look to field their best possible eleven in the final game of the series.
England just destroyed Pakistan to clinch their 7-match T20i cricket series
The decider of the ENG PAK T20 cricket series was a teensy bit disappointing for the home side
SkySports
Women's elite football pathway not diverse and does not reflect England's demographic, says Manisha Tailor MBE
Trailblazing football coach Manisha Tailor MBE has told Sky Sports News the elite women's pathway in English football lacks diversity. PFA figures released earlier this year revealed just 9.7 per cent of footballers at the elite level of the game are from diverse ethnic backgrounds. The number of British South...
UEFA・
London Irish's clash with Bath on Saturday brings rugby's first belated battle of the Joseph brothers with 20 members of their family expected at Brentford... and Will has a point to prove against big brother Jonathan
If the train strikes don't scupper their plans, there should be 20 members of the Joseph family at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday, for the belated first encounter between Jonathan and Will. They've all waited a long time for this momentous occasion, so there is a profound sense of anticipation,...
David Saker backs England bowlers to make splash at Twenty20 World Cup
David Saker likes what he has seen from England’s bowling attack in Pakistan and has backed them to make a splash at the Twenty20 World Cup.Saker crossed the Ashes divide to mentor England’s seamers between 2010 and 2015 and has rejoined the white-ball team as a short-term consultant ahead of this month’s tournament in his native Australia.He has been working closely with the team over the course of an entertaining back-and-forth series in Karachi and Lahore, with the score locked at 3-3 heading into Sunday’s decider, and believes they are well placed.Saker, who most recently worked under Mickey Arthur with...
SkySports
Jasprit Bumrah replaced by Siraj for T20s against South Africa | Seamer is a doubt for World Cup in Australia
With the World Cup starting on October 16, the fast bowler has a race against time to be fit. The BCCI confirmed that Bumrah is suffering from a back injury and Mohammad Siraj has been called up to replace him. India won the first of three T20s by eight wickets,...
Saracens 51- 18 Leicester: Owen Farrell's side produce masterclass in attacking rugby as England outcast Elliott Daly leads the way in record haul against the reigning champions
‘Boring, boring Sarries!’ shouted one member of the crowd, with a mouthful of irony, after Owen Farrell’s side produced a masterclass in attacking rugby. There is a new look in north London. A new stand and a new identity. The days of the one- dimensional box kick have been left behind for a new augmented reality.
SkySports
Port Vale 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Will Vaulks scores wonder goal in narrow Owls win
A Will Vaulks wondergoal gave promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 win at Port Vale. The former Rotherham man smashed home from distance just after the hour to give the Owls back-to-back wins. Vale were left counting the cost of missed chances after Gavin Massey and Ellis Harrison went close in...
‘I want to make a difference there’: Shan Masood ready to lead Yorkshire
Shan Masood has been keeping one eye on the county scores while in Lahore this past week. In between Pakistan’s T20 games against England, he was watching what was going on in Leeds where, on Wednesday, Yorkshire’s head coach, Ottis Gibson, announced Masood would be club captain next year after his move from Derbyshire. He is only the second overseas player to be the county’s skipper. “It is,” he says, “one of the biggest achievements of my career.”
SkySports
Leicester vs Nottingham Forest: How East Midlands rivals' differing routes led them both to relegation worries
Perhaps Brendan Rodgers could see the storm clouds on the horizon. In the wake of a 4-1 FA Cup hammering at Nottingham Forest - then in the Championship - back in February, the Leicester manager was furious. "There are players here who may have achieved everything they can," he warned....
SkySports
Swindon 1-2 Northampton: Mitch Pinnock fires Cobblers to fifth straight win
Mitch Pinnock grabbed an 87th-minute winner to extend Northampton's winning run to five games after beating Swindon 2-1 at the County Ground. Northampton had an early penalty shout turned down when Louis Appere latched onto a poor backpass and tried to round Sol Brynn, but was stopped by the goalkeeper.
SkySports
Cardiff City 1-1 Burnley: Callum Robinson snatches late point for Bluebirds
Callum Robinson headed a last-minute equaliser to secure Cardiff a 1-1 draw against Burnley in Mark Hudson's first game as manager. Nathan Tella struck three minutes into the second half to reward the increasing superiority of Vincent Kompany's Clarets. But Cardiff refused to surrender and Robinson rose at the far...
SkySports
Lukasz Fabianski: West Ham goalkeeper talks Premier League form, 'quality' new signings and European dreams
Being a part of the West Ham squad over the past two seasons has looked like pretty good fun. Successive top-seven finishes in the Premier League have brought European football back to east London, with the high point being their memorable run past Sevilla and Lyon to the Europa League semi-finals last season.
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Colchester: Matt Bloomfield's first game in charge of United ends in defeat
Josh Davison's second-half double fired AFC Wimbledon to a 2-1 victory over League Two strugglers Colchester at Plough Lane. It was the U's who took the lead when Kwesi Appiah climbed highest to powerfully head Dan Chesters' cross past Nik Tzanev, just 18 minutes into Matt Bloomfield's first match as manager.
SkySports
Harrogate 1-2 Bradford: Tyreik Wright hits winner for Bantams
Bradford won a third straight away game for the first time since 2017 after on-loan Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright secured a 2-1 triumph at Harrogate in League Two. Andy Cook had earlier opened the scoring from the penalty spot with his 12th goal of the season before Jaheim Headley levelled for the hosts during the second half's opening exchanges.
