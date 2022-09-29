Date & Time: October 2nd at 8:00 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time. The stage is set for the decider as Pakistan will take on England in the 7th T20I of the series on Sunday. The visitors England made a stunning comeback with a convincing 8 wickets win in the 6th T20I to level the series 3-3. Phil Salt whose spot was in extreme danger, came up with a blistering unbeaten 88* runs to seal the game. Meanwhile, Pakistan were restricted to less than 170 run-mark with skipper Babar Azam who carried his bat struck 87* runs. Premier players Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf were rested for the previous game will return to the high-voltage clash. Both sides will look to field their best possible eleven in the final game of the series.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO