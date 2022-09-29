Read full article on original website
'Likely a total loss', tree strikes Lexington family's home in Friday's storm
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The lives of the Hucks' family changed Friday. "This was our family home," said Annie Hucks. "My children, you know, took their first steps here, you know had their first birthdays here, you know, it's a lot." This home is where the Hucks' family planted their...
Power crews restore most power in the Triangle; less than 4K without electricity statewide
Power crews are working diligently to get power restored to all customers.
VIDEO: Storm winds cause electric sparks to fly on the street in Walkertown
WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad continues to deal with the impacts of Ian as the storm passed through the region throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning. There’s been numerous reports of trees being knocked down and power outages throughout the Triad. However, this footage submitted by FOX8 viewer Heather Smith may be some […]
Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
Bi-Rite grocery store in Stokesdale temporarily closed due to power outage
STOKESDALE, N.C. — UPDATE: BI-RITE GROCERY HAS SINCED RESTORED POWER. Thousands of people were left in the dark after Ian's aftermath, even a grocery store that hasn't seen a power outage in decades. Bi-Rite in Stokesdale and has been without full power since Friday night. This is the first...
Ian Brings Wind, Rain And Cancel Culture To Guilford County
If you have exciting weekend plans in Greensboro, High Point or anywhere else in Guilford County, you better check that the event is actually being held. Hurricane Ian, which wreaked havoc in Florida, is bringing central North Carolina plenty of wind and rain and, on Thursday, Sept 29, many municipalities and groups that had events planned were canceling or postponing them.
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
High Point community braces for potential flooding from remnants of Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Like others bracing for the storm to hit the Piedmont Triad, many people living in the flood-prone Foxwoode Meadows community in High Point are bracing for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Teresa Kirby, who has lived in the community for almost 30 years, said...
Lexington family dealing with damage after storm knocks tree onto their house
A large tree crashed into one of the bedrooms. The family said their home of 35 years could be a total loss.
Let the cleanup begin
Editor’s note: Special complimentary access to this article and adjacent one about Hurricane Hazel’s impact in 1954. To subscribe, for unlimited online access, see special offer at end. As Saturday morning arrived – and the heaviest rains and wind from Hurricane Ian had already passed through the area...
Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm
MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
Tropical storm Ian | 8 p.m. Friday update with Tim Buckley
WFMY News 2's weather team gives the latest updates as tropical storm Ian enters the Triad. Thousands are without power in Guilford County.
Greensboro: Water main break closes parts of Westover Terrace
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Westover Terrace is currently closed between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue while repairs are made to a water main break. According to the city of Greensboro, the job is expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Sunday. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in work schedule.
See and share photos of Hurricane Ian’s impact in the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian plowed through Florida before turning and driving up across South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in North […]
Guilford County Animal Services rescues 2 dogs as storms roll through Piedmont Triad
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dogs were rescued by Guilford County Animal Services on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian rolled through the Piedmont Triad. A Good Samaritan found the 4-month-old girls abandoned in a box. Animal Control workers brought them to the shelter, and they are now safe and away from the […]
Carolina Classic Fair to be unaffected by Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair currently plans to continue as scheduled despite the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian this upcoming weekend, according to a press release. In the release, the fair states that they have consulted with the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office as well as Forsyth County Emergency Management about this […]
Tractor-trailer hauling butane crashes, shuts down I-73 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic in Randolph County on Monday morning. I-73 shut down in Randolph County between the Level Cross exit and US 62. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer crashed around 5:00 a.m. and I-73 remains closed in both directions between Business 220 and US 62. According to Randolph County’s […]
Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian
It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
Power line continuously on fire in Randleman
A power line keeps catching on fire in Randleman. Authorities in the area said it keeps reigniting and they're working to get electrical crews out there to fix it.
Friday Ian live updates | Greensboro issues State of Emergency
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tropical storm Ian will bring heavy wind and rain to the Triad. It's possible our area could see some power outages. We can expect rain to start as early as Friday morning or later Friday afternoon. IN-DEPTH WEATHER REPORT: What will Ian bring to the Triad...
