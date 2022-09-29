ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Recall Meyers, Option Díaz to Sugar Land

By Kenny Van Doren
 4 days ago

The Houston Astros announced the move on their off day Thursday.

With six games to play, Jake Meyers is set to make his return to the Houston Astros roster. The outfielder was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday with the club optioning Yainer Díaz to Sugar Land, then subsequently adding him to the taxi squad.

The Sugar Land season came to end Wednesday following a three-game set in Round Rock. Meyers — who was optioned Aug. 29 — played in 24 games for the Space Cowboys, slashing .337/.451/.544 with four home runs and 19 walks to 16 strikeouts.

The 26-year-old showed improvements and could vie for a roster spot ahead of the American League Division Series .

Houston Astros Catcher Yainer Díaz and Relief Pitcher Phil Maton

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

As a corresponding move, Díaz was optioned to Sugar Land, but with the season over, the catcher will stay in the clubhouse as a member of the taxi squad. Díaz appeared in six games, slashing one double and walking in nine plate appearances.

NESN

The Houston Astros will Move Jose Urquidy to the Bullpen

The Houston Astros have announced that Jose Urquidy will be moved to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This is not a knock on Urquidy but more that the Astros are loaded with starting pitchers. Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers, and Cristian Javier are ahead of Urquidy in the starting pitcher pecking order. Urquidy will likely work as a long man out of the bullpen for the Astros in the playoffs, should he make their postseason roster.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
