Minor shot, another arrested at Mondawmin bus stop 00:25

A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.

Another minor was taken into custody.

Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.

The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No other information was provided.