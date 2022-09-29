ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ginni Thomas gives interview to Jan. 6 panel

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, gave a voluntary interview Thursday with the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The interview with Thomas caps a months-long effort by the committee to speak with the conservative activist, who reportedly exchanged emails with John Eastman, the lawyer who drafted memos for the Trump campaign outlining how then-Vice President Mike Pence could keep then-President Trump in power, as well as with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Thomas’s attorney, Mark Paoletta, said last week that Thomas had agreed to meet with the panel and is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”

Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn with Electoral Count Act

Thomas herself also told The Daily Caller in June that she was willing to speak with the panel and “clear up misconceptions,” though she did not detail what those might be. Still, later that month her attorney said he needed “a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant to the committee’s legislative purpose.”

Paoletta did not respond to request for comment on Thursday.

Pressed in a Sunday interview on CNN on what the committee is hoping to hear from Thomas, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the panel, pointed to her communications with Eastman.

“I don’t know what her answers will be, but clearly there were emails between her and Dr. Eastman that we’d like to explore with her. And she said publicly that she’ll come in and everything will be clear, so we hope that’s the case,” she said.

The release of text messages with Meadows show Thomas was engaging with the White House and encouraging efforts to keep Trump in power.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” Thomas texted to Meadows a week after the election.

Thomas’s activism has led to calls for Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from any cases with a nexus to Jan. 6.

Biden says political disagreements with DeSantis ‘irrelevant,’ plans to visit Florida

Ginni Thomas’ interview comes as the committee delayed what could be its final public hearing due to Hurricane Ian.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee Monday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
