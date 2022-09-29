ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Huntsville Utilities restore power in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities restored power to customers in north Huntsville Sunday following a brief outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage impacted residents from Oakwood Dr. south to Holmes Ave. and from Old Monrovia Rd. east to Wynn Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur church providing hurricane relief

Project Unify, a non-profit group that provides aid to communities in need, headed to Cape Coral, Florida Sunday with a truckload of supplies. Following the first images of Hurricane Ian's disastrous path, members of the group started planning how they could help the cities hit hardest by the hurricane. The...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville, AL
Madison, AL
Alabama State
Florida State
Meridianville, AL
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
WAFF

Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Multiple departments respond to Wall Triana Highway structure fire

The Toney Volunteer Fire Department reports it has responded to a structure fire in the 7,600 block of Wall Triana Highway. The Harvest Volunteer Fire Department and Monrovia Fire/Rescue also are on the scene. Heath Jones of the Toney department said flames were showing when crews arrived. The occupants were...
TONEY, AL
WAFF

Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

Families still have no headstones after two years

Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison Street Festival makes return following two year hiatus

Crowds returned to Main Street for the first Madison Street Festival since 2020, which also was its 40th anniversary. Organizers had cancelled the past two events, due to high case numbers of COVID-19. During the two years off, organizers continued to work as if the event would happen the next...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
SCOTTSBORO, AL

