FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities restore power in north Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities restored power to customers in north Huntsville Sunday following a brief outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage impacted residents from Oakwood Dr. south to Holmes Ave. and from Old Monrovia Rd. east to Wynn Dr.
WAAY-TV
Decatur church providing hurricane relief
Project Unify, a non-profit group that provides aid to communities in need, headed to Cape Coral, Florida Sunday with a truckload of supplies. Following the first images of Hurricane Ian's disastrous path, members of the group started planning how they could help the cities hit hardest by the hurricane. The...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responding to fire at Amazon center in Limestone County
Huntsville Fire & Rescue says it has multiple units on the scene of a structure fire at the Amazon fulfillment center in Limestone County. Crews were dispatched to the facility in the 7800 block of Greenbrier Road exactly one week ago for another fire. WAAY 31 has a reporter headed...
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
WAFF
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
Alabama prison inmates, relatives allegedly scammed Home Depot employees out of gift cards
More than a half dozen people – inmates and their family members - have been indicted for their alleged roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers throughout the country. The 12-count indictment was issued in the Northern District of Alabama and announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona...
WAAY-TV
Multiple departments respond to Wall Triana Highway structure fire
The Toney Volunteer Fire Department reports it has responded to a structure fire in the 7,600 block of Wall Triana Highway. The Harvest Volunteer Fire Department and Monrovia Fire/Rescue also are on the scene. Heath Jones of the Toney department said flames were showing when crews arrived. The occupants were...
WAFF
Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Health Department to host drive-thru flu shot clinic Thursday at new location
Marshall County residents who wish to get their flu shot can do so Thursday at the county health department's drive-thru clinic. Unlike previous years, the clinic will take place 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Marshall County Health Department, 150 Judy Smith Drive in Guntersville. Clinic participants don't have to...
Families still have no headstones after two years
Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck causes delays on 6th Avenue near bridge in Decatur
An overturned truck near a major bridge in Decatur led to significant impacts on traffic in the area Monday. Decatur Police and other agencies responded to the overturned truck on Sixth Avenue at Wilson Street, just south of the bridge in Decatur. Motorists were warned of traffic delays and to...
Festival brings ‘Good Music and Arts’ to Huntsville
Community members of all ages gathered in Big Spring Park on Sunday to enjoy live music, shopping and food.
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
WAAY-TV
Madison Street Festival makes return following two year hiatus
Crowds returned to Main Street for the first Madison Street Festival since 2020, which also was its 40th anniversary. Organizers had cancelled the past two events, due to high case numbers of COVID-19. During the two years off, organizers continued to work as if the event would happen the next...
WAFF
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
1 person critically injured after shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville Police say one person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday evening. That person was transported to the hospital.
WAAY-TV
Chestnut Grove Elementary school student celebrated after finishing 2 years of chemotherapy
One elementary school in Decatur is celebrating the life of one of its own. Chestnut Grove Elementary held a parade for Darcy Speegle on Friday to celebrate her last day of chemotherapy. That was special day was Sept. 22. For the past 934 days, Speegle was receiving treatment for Leukemia.
WAAY-TV
Toyota Field prepares to host 1st college football game, another economic boost for Madison
A big economic boom is coming to Town Madison. This comes as Toyota Field prepares to host its first ever college football game at what is otherwise known as the home of the Minor League Baseball team, the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Rob Sternberg, senior director of production and entertainment...
Construction starts this week on new Crestline Elementary
HARTSELLE — Construction starts this week on a new building for Crestline Elementary that Hartselle school officials say will relieve overcrowding in their other elementary schools and allow expansion of the special education program.
