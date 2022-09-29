ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Comments / 3

Related
WREG

AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Trial pushed back for suspect in deadly hit-and-run case from 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial was scheduled to begin on Monday for the woman charged in connection with a deadly hit and run in Overton Park that took place over five years ago. That trial has been pushed back until October 11. Joanna Goodfellow is charged with the death...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Desoto County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, MS
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Teen charged after multiple shootings in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Radio Broadcasting#Television News#Media Relations#Regional One Health#Desoto County News
WREG

MPD finds man dead in a yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Reardon Banished from Lafayette County for the Second Time

A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Matthew Reardon pleaded guilty in the Lafayette County Circuit Court Friday to an aggravated charge. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Multiple people shot after tailgating party in MS, sheriff’s office says

MARKS, Miss. — At least five people were shot at a homecoming celebration, according to the Quitman County Sheriffs Office. A homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi was cut short Friday night as shots rang out. According to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of people were packed into downtown Marks for a post-tailgating party for Quitman County high School’s homecoming game.
MARKS, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County DA adds three new officials to office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has added new members to his team as he settles into his new role. Three new office members will now serve under Mulroy’s leadership. The Special Assistant for Post-Conviction role was filled by Gerald Skahan. Skahan worked as the...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy