AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
Man with 3 prior DUI arrests charged in crash that injured 2 paramedics
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned new details after a man was charged in a crash that injured 2 first responders and one other person. The accident happened Oct 2. just after 3 a.m. Memphis Police officers responded to a crash with injuries at I-240 and Norris Road. According...
Report: Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.
Trial pushed back for suspect in deadly hit-and-run case from 2017
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial was scheduled to begin on Monday for the woman charged in connection with a deadly hit and run in Overton Park that took place over five years ago. That trial has been pushed back until October 11. Joanna Goodfellow is charged with the death...
Teens arrested after Southaven police chase
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
15-year-old charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder after a string of shootings in Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said the charges stem from two shootings on North Belvedere Boulevard and one shooting on Angelus Street. Along with...
Teen charged after multiple shootings in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, […]
Rape kit update: Hundreds of suspects convicted or charged, Memphis police tell council
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pertinent evidence in thousands of rape cases sat in storage for decades allowing violent criminals to walk free and strike again. Memphis police are still trying to find hundreds of suspects, but the city council stopped wanting to hear about their progress. Until last week. The Memphis Police Department gave the the […]
Man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, threatened to kill her at U-Haul site, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after kidnapping and attacking his ex-girlfriend, then threatening to kill her at a local U-Haul site, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). On Sept. 29, a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her in her vehicle while it was parked outside...
Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say
Memphis, TN. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left one injured. Police said it happened around 4:30 pm at 213 Boals Street in Covington. One victim is taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is in critical condition,...
Four people died due to car crashes in Memphis within two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people in Memphis died in the span of two days after they were hit by a car. The deaths are bringing to light how often these types of wrecks happen. “I think reckless driving, but also selfish driving and just trying to get...
Child injured following shooting in Downtown, police say
MEMPHIS, TN. — A child is injured after a shooting in Downtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 5:24 PM in the 400 block of Vance Avenue. MPD said one child was found and taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police...
MPD finds man dead in a yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
‘They be speeding here’: Man shoots at vehicles driving down street, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for shooting at several vehicles passing by, from his porch. On Oct. 1 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call at a home on Rockwood Avenue. When officers arrived, a man told them while...
Reardon Banished from Lafayette County for the Second Time
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Matthew Reardon pleaded guilty in the Lafayette County Circuit Court Friday to an aggravated charge. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.
‘I’m going to kill you’: Man strangles ex-wife, hits her with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for showing up at a house unannounced, among other assault charges. On Sep. 28, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a house on Meadow Ridge Trail, off East Raines Road. The caller told police that her ex-husband, Billy James, showed up...
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Multiple people shot after tailgating party in MS, sheriff’s office says
MARKS, Miss. — At least five people were shot at a homecoming celebration, according to the Quitman County Sheriffs Office. A homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi was cut short Friday night as shots rang out. According to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of people were packed into downtown Marks for a post-tailgating party for Quitman County high School’s homecoming game.
Shelby County DA adds three new officials to office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has added new members to his team as he settles into his new role. Three new office members will now serve under Mulroy’s leadership. The Special Assistant for Post-Conviction role was filled by Gerald Skahan. Skahan worked as the...
