WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A mini-market. Spinning and weaving demonstrations. And lots and lots of alpacas. Those were just some of the things on hand for at this year’s “Fall Farm Days” event hosted by the Sisters of Providence on the St. Mary’s of the Woods College campus on Sunday afternoon. Farm projects manager for the White Violet Center Tera Elmore said she was excited to see people back after a three-year hiatus.

WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO