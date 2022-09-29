Read full article on original website
Related
985theriver.com
Hurricane-ravaged Florida, Carolinas face daunting recovery
MIAMI (Reuters) – The largely innocuous but soggy remnants of Hurricane Ian drifted through Virginia early on Sunday, leaving in their wake storm-ravaged residents in Florida and the Carolinas facing a disaster recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars. The storm’s toll on human life also was...
985theriver.com
IL Chamber of Commerce endorses Mendoza
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been endorsed by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce on Monday for re-election. She is the only Democratic statewide candidate to be endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce. “Voters from both parties should rest assured that Susana is the right person to...
985theriver.com
Saint Mother Theodore Guerin remembered
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A large crowd gathered together to celebrate the Feast Day of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin. Worshipers joined the Sisters of Providence for a special Mass Monday morning at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. The Feast Day’s namesake, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence back in October of 1840. Guerin was canonized in 2006 by the Catholic Church.
Comments / 0