US News and World Report
Asian Shares Rise After 'Relief Rally' on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.8% in afternoon trading to 26,959.25. South Korea's Kospi gained 2.5%...
Selling Blue Apron Stock Could Be a Genius Move
The battered meal-kit company is embarking on an ambitious turnaround plan. But the risks outweigh the potential rewards.
US News and World Report
Turkish Trade Deficit Surges to $10.38 Billion in September
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit leapt 298% year-on-year in September to $10.384 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall. Exports rose 9.2% to $22.62 billion in September, while imports jumped 41.5% to $33.00 billion, the data showed. In a...
US News and World Report
Rocket Builder Firefly Nails Crucial Milestone With First Mission Success
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rocket builder Firefly Aerospace reached orbit for the first time this weekend, hitting a crucial milestone that kick-starts its launch business and opens new funding opportunities for growth, the company's chief executive said on Monday. Firefly, based near Austin, Texas, launched its two-stage Alpha rocket in the...
US News and World Report
General Motors Third-Quarter U.S. Auto Sales Jump 24%
(Reuters) - General Motors Co reported a rise in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Monday, as pent-up consumer demand from the pandemic boosted sales volume. The U.S. automaker said third-quarter sales rose 24% to 555,580 vehicles, compared with a year earlier. GM said it plans to increase calendar-year production of...
US News and World Report
Samsung Elec to Triple Advanced Chip Production by 2027, Sees Robust Demand
SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics' chip contract manufacturing business said on Tuesday it plans to more than triple its advanced chips production capacity by 2027 to meet strong demand despite current global economic headwinds. The world's second-largest foundry after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is targeting mass production of advanced...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Curb More Tech Exports to Keep Chips From China Military -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is expected to announce this week new measures restricting Chinese companies from gaining access to technologies enabling high-performance computing, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The measures would aim to cut off China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, the people said. The New...
US News and World Report
Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
US News and World Report
Norwegian Cruise Line to Eliminate COVID-19 Testing, Masking Requirements
(Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line said on Monday it was easing COVID-19 safety measures on its ships by dropping requirements for testing, masking and vaccination, as the pandemic loosens its grip on the world. The decision by the cruise line comes after several countries lifted testing requirements for international air...
