BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are still dropping while the national average keeps on rising.According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in Massachusetts was $3.50 Monday, down eight cents in the last week.Nationally, the average Monday was $3.80. That's up seven cents in the last week.Gas prices in Massachusetts have decreased steadily for nearly four months, falling $1.55 since hitting a record high of $5.05 back on June 12.California has the highest prices in the nation, with an average of $6.38 a gallon, as of Monday."The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices here in the East still falling, prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas," AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said in a statement.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO