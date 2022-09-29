Read full article on original website
One injured in crash between tow truck, tractor in Crawford County
TOD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after a crash involving a tow truck and a farm tractor Monday morning in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:39 a.m. on a bridge on Lincoln Highway near Hensing Road. A Massey Ferguson farm tractor, driven by […]
Columbus Grove man dies in crash
LIMA — A Columbus Grove man is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in Monroe Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. Todd M. Donaldson, 46, of Columbus Grove was driving a pickup truck north on Stewart Road just south of Hook-Waltz Road when his vehicle started going off the right side of the roadway. After getting back on the roadway, Donaldson’s vehicle then spun out and went completely off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field.
Local driver injured following single-vehicle accident
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 5:30 in Huntsville. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Dalton, 32, of West Liberty, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of Findlay Street, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a yard ornament and a tree which caused the vehicle to roll, nearly striking a house.
Columbus Grove man killed in single vehicle crash in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 46-year-old Todd Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Stewart Road north of Cairo. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene just after 10 o'clock Saturday night after getting a report of a pickup truck off the road and power lines down nearby. They believe that Donaldson's vehicle went off the right side of the road, and when he brought it back on, it spun out and traveled back off the right side of the road taking out the utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe that alcohol could have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.
High Speed Chase from Carey Results in Crash, Injuries and an Arrest!
On 09/30/2022 a report was made to the Carey Police Department involving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located at the Casey's General Store located at 1400 S. Vance St. When officers attempted to contact the driver, the vehicle traveled northbound on S. Vance St. at a high rate of speed. A pursuit continued into the 500 block of N. Vance St. where the vehicle lost control and crashed into a utility pole, immobilizing the vehicle. The driver, who was later identified as Bryce Martinson of Massilion, OH fled on foot, north of the village into a wooded area. A female passenger was found to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to a medical facility by Life Flight.
Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene
VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.
At least 3 taken to hospital by medical helicopter after crash on I-70 EB in Clark County
At least three people were taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound I-70 Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of I-70 eastbound near South Limestone Street around 4 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports...
South Science and Technology Magnet will hold active shooter scenario drill on Wednesday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Preparing for an event that they hope they will never have to respond to is what will be happening this Wednesday at Lima City Schools South Science and Technology Magnet School. Lima City Schools, in conjunction with the Lima Police Department and the Lima Fire Department,...
Two injured in shooting on Lincoln Avenue
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Faurot Park. According to witnesses and detectives, there was a white Dodge Durango setting in the street outside of a relative's home. One person was outside the SUV talking on a smartphone and the other was inside, when another vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots. Both were hit and drove themselves to the hospital in the SUV. It is unknown the extent of their injuries. Detectives talked to neighbors to try and get a description of the shooter or their vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
Allen County Farm Park hosts pioneer life demonstrations
LIMA — For one afternoon, life at the Allen County Farm Park on Slabtown Road was more about hand-powered cider presses than handheld cell phones. The park was the site of early-1800s re-enactors Sunday. There were demonstrations on food preservation, food preparation and the use of various herbs. Meat...
Murder trial for Lima 19-year-old is set for November 2022
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The trial for a Lima teen charged with a 2019 murder is set to begin in November. 19-year-old Na'Zier Howard's trial is scheduled for November 29th. Howard was indicted for the death of Ke'Vonta Cowan in 2019, when Howard was 17 years old. A motion hearing was held on Monday, to remove a request to get Howard's school work while he was at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center for handwriting analysis. Prosecutors were able to get a writing sample from another source and didn't need the schoolwork anymore.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary
OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor
GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
Lima Municipal Court records
Robert Ballentine, 27, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Shane C. Davis, 37, of Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 135 days suspended. $150 fine. Tina Hall, 47, of Lima, found guilty...
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
Police calls
800 block of Delphos Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday. 2900 block of Elijah Parkway, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 1500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 1500 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — A traffic accident...
Cars and the community show up to support Veterans Food Pantry
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A local car dealership and union members teaming up to help some veterans that could use a little extra help. This is the 4th year for the Veterans Car Show at the Reineke Ford Lincoln in Lima. Over 160 classic and custom cars and trucks were on display and had the chance to take home a trophy. This collaboration between the dealership and the UAW Local 1219 Veterans Committee benefits the Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio. Last year they were able to raise around $3,000 to help with the need at the pantry, and the community came out again to offer their support.
Teen driver injured following two-vehicle crash
A Zanesfield teen was injured following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, just after 3:30, outside of East Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Isabella Pavoni, 18, was stopped at the stop sign on State Route 347. She pulled into the path of Cody Storm, 31, of Woodstock, who was traveling north on County Road 144.
