Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.
Why did Wisconsin fire Paul Chryst? Badgers sack coach after blowout losses to Ohio State, Illinois
Wisconsin has become the latest Big Ten West program to make a mid-season coaching change. The university announced Sunday that Paul Chryst, the Badgers' head coach since 2015, was out after the team's 2-3 start to the season. Defensive coordinaor Jim Leonhard takes over as interim coach. The Sporting News...
Ranking Wisconsin's 7 best coaching candidates to replace Paul Chryst
Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as interim coach, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg. It's a surprise move of sorts for one of the stable programs in the Big Ten West. Chryst took over for Gary Andersen after the...
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 5
The top 25 college football teams were subject to upsets and close calls alike in Week 5. Several top-25 teams barely avoided disaster against lower-ranked or unranked competition. It started early in the day with No. 2 Alabama, which overcame the loss of Bryce Young and a 23-point third quarter by No. 20 Arkansas to beat the Razorbacks 49-26 on the road with backup Jalen Milroe.
Dillon Gabriel injury update: Oklahoma QB out vs. TCU after massive hit while sliding
Oklahoma will have to try to climb back from a large first-half deficit against TCU without its starting quarterback. On Saturday, Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was hit in the head while sliding on a scramble to the left by linebacker Jamoi Hodge, and had to leave the game. Hodge was ejected from the game for targeting.
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB exits Arkansas game with sprained shoulder
This story has been updated from a previous version. Alabama Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Bryce Young exited the second-ranked Crimson Tide's game vs. No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder. Young exited the field, pointing to his shoulder, around the 10-minute mark after throwing an...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz 'in shock', QB Andy Dalton shoulders blame in London loss to Vikings
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM, LONDON — Wil Lutz was left "in shock" after his last-second field-goal miss by the narrowest of margins, as the Minnesota Vikings held on for a 28-25 victory against the New Orleans Saints. The NFL’s first international game of the 2022 season swung back-and-forth throughout, but...
Week 6 College Football Playoff picture: Alabama still No. 2 despite Bryce Young injury
For a moment — a brief moment — it looked like No. 2 Alabama might lose on the road. Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young was out with a sprained shoulder. Arkansas ripped off 23 unanswered points after falling behind 28-0, and the Crimson Tide faced a third-and-15 from its own 20-yard line.
How unbeaten Ole Miss escaped with win vs. No. 7 Kentucky thanks to Wildcats miscues
No. 7 Kentucky and Mark Stoops were agonizingly close to a statement win on the road vs. No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday. But a combination of special teams miscues, poor clock management and a controversial non-call on a potential targeting resulted in a Rebels victory. And so, Lane Kiffin and Co. escaped Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a 22-19 victory over the Wildcats to advance to 5-0 on the season.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 5: Packers stop Giants in London; Colts stuff Broncos; Lions upset Patriots
Week 5 of the NFL schedule features three games between 2-2 teams that have our attention. That starts with the matchup between the Chargers and Browns. Los Angeles has survived some injuries and Justin Herbert leads the NFL with 1,250 passing yards. Cleveland's Nick Chubb ranks second in the league with 459 rushing yards, and the Browns continue to rally around Jacoby Brissett. It's a huge game for Cleveland when you look at the future schedule.
Where is Lee Corso? Why ‘College Gameday’ analyst isn’t on ESPN’s morning college football show
College football fans have grown accustomed to waking up early Saturday mornings to flip on ESPN and watch "College Gameday." But on Saturday, a familiar face was missing. Lee Corso, the former college head coach and current Gameday analyst, was absent from the panel of Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning at Clemson.
NBA Mock Draft 2023: Projecting where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects will go
By now, you've probably heard that the 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by two premier prospects — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 French big man with wing skills who, for lack of a better word, is truly a unicorn. Henderson is an explosive guard who is entering his second season with the G League Ignite, scoring with ease against other professionals last year at the age of 17.
Who is Bailey Zappe? Rookie in at QB for Patriots after Brian Hoyer injury
The Patriots entered their Week 4 matchup against the Packers with their backup quarterback Brian Hoyer starting in place of Mac Jones. The second-year quarterback had suffered an ankle injury against the Ravens and was declared out on Saturday. Hoyer, 36, was expected to provide the Patriots with a steady,...
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
What channel is Vikings vs. Saints on today in Canada? Schedule, time for NFL London game
The Week 4 Sunday slate kicks off in the early hours of the morning, as the Vikings and Saints are across the pond playing in London. It is the first of three games that will be played in England this season in the NFL. Minnesota previously played overseas in 2017, defeating the Browns at Twickenham Stadium. The Saints also played in London in the same season, blanking the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.
Banged up Rams' offensive line had no answers for 49ers pass rush and how it played key role in loss on 'Monday Night Football'
The night ended as it started for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford: lying in the lush Levi's Stadium grass under the crunch of 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam. Ebukam got to Stafford relatively unchallenged before knocking the bal out of his grasp with a ferocious swipe. The ball made its way toward the first down marker before eventually being scooped up by a pair of cherry-stained gloves.
FanDuel Picks Week 5: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Our Week 5 FanDuel lineup is breaking some classic NFL DFS rules -- namely, don't stack an RB and a WR and don't stack a TE and D/ST. Those aren't necessarily hard-and-fast tenets to live by in daily fantasy football, but generally speaking, those positions don't correlate like QB-WR or RB-D/ST. Ultimately, we think we're getting good value and potentially productive players, so we're going all-in on this strategy.
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Vikings vs. Saints score, results: Minnesota survives London trip after Will Lutz misses last-second field goal
The Vikings survived their trip to London with a game marked by spectacular special teams play, beating the Saints 28-25 after Will Lutz missed a would-be, game-tying 61-yard field goal at the end of regulation. Minnesota scored only two touchdowns on the day, a 15-yard touchdown reception by Alexander Mattison...
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 5: Bengals top Ravens; Chiefs rip Raiders, Rams edge Cowboys
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season was another exercise in patience with Sporting News' picks and predictions against the spread. Many of the games played out as expected, but there was still a good chunk of surprise results to go against the grain. Surviving and advancing to the second half is the key after more mixed results.
