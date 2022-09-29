ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game

Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Ranking Wisconsin's 7 best coaching candidates to replace Paul Chryst

Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as interim coach, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg. It's a surprise move of sorts for one of the stable programs in the Big Ten West. Chryst took over for Gary Andersen after the...
MADISON, WI
Sporting News

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 5

The top 25 college football teams were subject to upsets and close calls alike in Week 5. Several top-25 teams barely avoided disaster against lower-ranked or unranked competition. It started early in the day with No. 2 Alabama, which overcame the loss of Bryce Young and a 23-point third quarter by No. 20 Arkansas to beat the Razorbacks 49-26 on the road with backup Jalen Milroe.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

How unbeaten Ole Miss escaped with win vs. No. 7 Kentucky thanks to Wildcats miscues

No. 7 Kentucky and Mark Stoops were agonizingly close to a statement win on the road vs. No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday. But a combination of special teams miscues, poor clock management and a controversial non-call on a potential targeting resulted in a Rebels victory. And so, Lane Kiffin and Co. escaped Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a 22-19 victory over the Wildcats to advance to 5-0 on the season.
OXFORD, MS
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 5: Packers stop Giants in London; Colts stuff Broncos; Lions upset Patriots

Week 5 of the NFL schedule features three games between 2-2 teams that have our attention. That starts with the matchup between the Chargers and Browns. Los Angeles has survived some injuries and Justin Herbert leads the NFL with 1,250 passing yards. Cleveland's Nick Chubb ranks second in the league with 459 rushing yards, and the Browns continue to rally around Jacoby Brissett. It's a huge game for Cleveland when you look at the future schedule.
NFL
Sporting News

Where is Lee Corso? Why ‘College Gameday’ analyst isn’t on ESPN’s morning college football show

College football fans have grown accustomed to waking up early Saturday mornings to flip on ESPN and watch "College Gameday." But on Saturday, a familiar face was missing. Lee Corso, the former college head coach and current Gameday analyst, was absent from the panel of Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning at Clemson.
CLEMSON, SC
Sporting News

NBA Mock Draft 2023: Projecting where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects will go

By now, you've probably heard that the 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by two premier prospects — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 French big man with wing skills who, for lack of a better word, is truly a unicorn. Henderson is an explosive guard who is entering his second season with the G League Ignite, scoring with ease against other professionals last year at the age of 17.
NBA
Sporting News

Who is Bailey Zappe? Rookie in at QB for Patriots after Brian Hoyer injury

The Patriots entered their Week 4 matchup against the Packers with their backup quarterback Brian Hoyer starting in place of Mac Jones. The second-year quarterback had suffered an ankle injury against the Ravens and was declared out on Saturday. Hoyer, 36, was expected to provide the Patriots with a steady,...
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Vikings vs. Saints on today in Canada? Schedule, time for NFL London game

The Week 4 Sunday slate kicks off in the early hours of the morning, as the Vikings and Saints are across the pond playing in London. It is the first of three games that will be played in England this season in the NFL. Minnesota previously played overseas in 2017, defeating the Browns at Twickenham Stadium. The Saints also played in London in the same season, blanking the Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sporting News

Banged up Rams' offensive line had no answers for 49ers pass rush and how it played key role in loss on 'Monday Night Football'

The night ended as it started for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford: lying in the lush Levi's Stadium grass under the crunch of 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam. Ebukam got to Stafford relatively unchallenged before knocking the bal out of his grasp with a ferocious swipe. The ball made its way toward the first down marker before eventually being scooped up by a pair of cherry-stained gloves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

FanDuel Picks Week 5: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

Our Week 5 FanDuel lineup is breaking some classic NFL DFS rules -- namely, don't stack an RB and a WR and don't stack a TE and D/ST. Those aren't necessarily hard-and-fast tenets to live by in daily fantasy football, but generally speaking, those positions don't correlate like QB-WR or RB-D/ST. Ultimately, we think we're getting good value and potentially productive players, so we're going all-in on this strategy.
NFL
Sporting News

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
KANSAS CITY, MO

