Candidates lay out plans to address learning loss, teacher pay in Norfolk School Board races

Four political newcomers will face off with three incumbents as they vie for three contested seats on the Norfolk School Board.

From teacher pay compression to school security to renovating school facilities, candidates are gearing up to tackle what they say are constituents’ biggest concerns.

This year’s race will see candidates Adale Martin and Carly West Gelles in Ward 1; Carlos Clanton, John Sitka III and Mark Askew Sr. in Ward 3; and Leon Rouson and Tiffany Moore-Buffaloe in Ward 4.

Martin, Clanton and Rouson are incumbents. Clanton, who currently serves as School Board Chair, and Martin were elected to the board in 2018. Rouson was appointed to represent Ward 4 in December 2021.

Incumbents Tanya Bhasin of Ward 2 and Lauren Campsen of Ward 5 are running unopposed. Seats held by Noëlle Gabriel and Rodney Jordan will be up for election in 2024.

The seven-member board governs roughly 27,000 students enrolled in Norfolk Public Schools and around 4,700 faculty members employed with the school division.

Among the challenges candidates are concerned with is teacher retention and recruitment. Norfolk Public Schools has more than 200 open full- and part-time teacher positions. Part of the problem, newcomers Sitka, Askew, Gelles and Moore-Buffaloe said, is pay compression, which occurs when newly hired, less-experienced employees earn close to what current employees make. The board sought to remedy this issue in July by adopting a gradual plan to increase pay scale steps .

According to Martin, the issue of teacher pay compression dates to at least 2008. She is fighting to speed up the three-year plan and says teachers should “hold on,” noting the school board is dedicating 85% of next year’s budget to teacher pay increases and retention incentives.

“Every resource that we can we’re trying to give it to our teachers because we value our teachers and we cannot do this work without everybody,” Martin said.

For Askew, teacher pay compression is his top priority, even if it means voting to delay ongoing school building projects. Askew said he would like to immediately correct teacher pay compression.

“We need, from a leadership standpoint, to eat some humble pie and apologize and say that we declare a new day. We can’t change yesterday. But we need to ask our teachers that left the district in droves to please consider us next contract cycle — to please come back home,” Askew said.

Another top priority for candidates is decaying school buildings. Norfolk Public Schools is scheduling public meetings for community input to establish plans to renovate or replace Maury and Booker T. Washington high schools.

Rouson said he believes capital improvements for aging infrastructure are not stand-alone issues to be dealt with individually. Rather, he would like to tackle the issues as a multifaceted improvement plan.

“You can’t separate facilities from teaching and student achievement. It has to all tie together,” Rouson said.

On the heels of ongoing community violence and a horrific school shooting this year in Uvalde, Texas — safety and security was another issue at the forefront of the candidates’ campaigns.

While Moore-Buffaloe said relationship building with students would mitigate security issues, Gelles said increasing students’ accessibility to mental health resources would not only alert staff to an issue, but also target the root cause.

“Anger is a secondary emotion. If we can’t deal with the anger, then we’re not going to solve any of the other issues,” Gelles said.

Sitka said the issue of security is less about the students and more about what school administrators allow to happen within school walls. He said parents and teachers have told him about instances of Door Dash and Uber Eats food delivery drivers being allowed on campus without proper identification to deliver food to individual students.

“What prevents one of these students from letting somebody from the outside that should not be in? They are asking for trouble,” Sitka said.

As a solution, Sitka proposes routinely visiting schools to talk with staff at all levels about ongoing issues at the individual campuses.

While Norfolk Public Schools students fared better on this year’s state tests than last year, combating learning loss is a concern as the division’s pass rates for most subjects in Virginia’s Standards of Learning tests scores continue to lag behind pre-pandemic levels.

The school board recently approved “Continuing the Drive” — a five-year strategic plan that will use student achievement data from each school to recover, which Clanton said is giving the board new ideas to improve academic progress.

“ We’re looking at a myriad of different things — including what if we went to a four-day school week? What if we were able to come back and start earlier (than Labor Day)? Now that the General Assembly has given us that ability, what does even year-round schooling look like?” he said.

Clanton’s proposed solutions to learning loss, he said, will depend on continuing conversations with Superintendent Sharon Byrdsong and student-specific data. Much of the board’s strategic plan is unknown because some of the data is not yet available.

Askew said he believes a “back-to-the-basics” approach and implementing Saturday school days will help.

Moore-Buffaloe, a Norfolk Public Schools alumna, said increasing student performance is dependent upon the curriculum aligning with student achievement data and honing in on reading deficiencies through tier two and three instruction.

“We have to tackle pre-K to 12 literacy,” she said.

Early voting has started and will run through Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com