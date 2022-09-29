ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

Teenage Girl Crashes SUV Into Colorado Home During Police Chase

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago

A 16-year-old girl recently crashed an SUV carrying two other teenagers into a Colorado home following a police chase, according to KUSA .

The incident happened the night of Friday, September 23. Douglas County deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a huge house party in the 9000 block of Miners Place in Highlands Ranch. When the cops arrived, they reportedly spotted a white Mercedes speeding away from the scene.

"In our business, that's what we call a clue," Sheriff Tony Spurlock said. "We saw there was a car speeding away and we had shots fired, it could have been the persons that were in possession of the gun and may have been involved in the shooting so we wanted to apprehend them."

The SUV was going double the speed limit and ended up crashing into a home in the 8700 block of Forrest Court. A neighbor's security camera caught the speeding car and the police cruiser right before the crash.

"Everybody was just shocked," Dean Fulford , who lives across the street from the damaged home, told reporters. "They had guns drawn and they were surrounding the area, surrounding the house, and just basically were telling the occupants in the car to stand down and come out with their hands up."

The driver was a 16-year-old girl, and there were two other female passengers -- one 15 and the other 16, too, according to DCSO spokesperson Cocha Heyden .

Deputies no longer suspect the girls in the possible shooting at the party, which is still under investigation. The driver, however, is suspected of DUI and may face charges for fleeing authorities.

"For them to flee the police to cause the damage -- not only to themselves, but to these homeowners -- is all on them," Spurlock said. "They created a danger to the community in Highlands Ranch by speeding away from police. So from my perspective, the deputies did a great job."

Nobody was hurt in either incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Comments / 3

Toyotaman
4d ago

That’s a fast way to get a felony on your record before you hit 18. El stupido Felonies are for life too.

Reply
11
Sally Martinez
4d ago

She absolutely should be charged with a felony. She had zero respect for human life.

Reply
6
 

Denver, CO
