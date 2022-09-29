Scouting report: Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne football

Since 2000, the Anthony Wayne-Perrysburg matchup in the Northern Lakes League has proven to be competitive, and in the past decade it has grown into one of the area's best rivalries.

Each team has won 11 games against the other (2000 to 2021), and one or the other has won eight of the past nine NLL championships, with both taking four titles since 2013.

One connecting element to all but one of these titles has been seventh-year AW head coach Andy Brungard, a former Perrysburg player and Yellow Jackets assistant coach who was a key contributor on the staff of former Jackets coach Matt Kregel for three straight titles from 2013 to 2015.

Since taking the reins at AW in 2016, Brungard's teams have gone 61-15 overall, 41-4 in NLL play, won four league titles (2017-19, 2021), and reached the Division II state semifinals in 2016.

As the two teams transition into the upper division in an expanded NLL alignment next year, they seem destined to remain in title contention along with Three Rivers Athletic Conference imports Whitmer and Findlay.

As for this year, on Friday they will be competing to break their tie for titles won in the past 10 years, as well as the 11-11 deadlock in this millennium.

One factor that won't show up on any stat sheet is the familiarity with playing on natural grass for Anthony Wayne at home. AW and Southview are the only NLL teams that still have grass home fields.

But this factor won't weigh too heavily on Perrysburg, which is prepping this week on the natural grass “Jacket Dome” practice field adjacent to its artificial turf surface in Steinecker Stadium.

When Perrysburg has the ball

The Yellow Jackets are a three-headed monster on offense with double-threat quarterback T.J. Takats, running back Connor Walendzak, and receiver Jack Borer, all seniors and all superb in their spots.

Perrysburg is averaging 42.2 points per game, largely because of its schematic diversity and the skilled athletes executing the plan. Takats is 76 of 119 passing for 1,068 yards and 17 touchdowns, also rushing for 339 yards and six scores. University of Toledo commit Walendzak has run 102 times for 764 yards, caught 15 passes for 201 yards, and had 15 total touchdowns. Borer has 27 receptions for 491 yards and 6 TDs.

They operate behind a starting offensive line that averages 6-foot-3 and 264 pounds.

Perrysburg will face a defense allowing only 6.7 points and 197.6 yards per game .

When Anthony Wayne has the ball

The Generals must establish the run game. Senior running back Joe Caswell, the 2021 NLL player of the year, has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark — rushing for 1,056 yards and 13 TDs. In last year's win, Caswell rushed for 180 yards at Perrysburg.

AW will turn to its third signal-caller this season, as starting QB Grant Kinnee and backup QB Marco Morrison are both out with injuries. Junior Cadence Carswell, a running back and defensive tackle, also is a threat to run. The Generals' success will mirror the success of the offensive line of left tackle Dillon Robinson, left guard Will Luther, center Matt Carpenter, right guard Tommy Ling, and right tackle Jack Behnfeldt.

Perrysburg allows 18.8 points per game. Opponents are only converting 27.3 percent of their third downs against the Yellow Jackets.

Special teams

When asked what was the best of his special teams units, Perrysburg coach Dirk Conner remarked, “We kick off a lot,” referring jokingly to the Jackets' potent offense.

But, the rest of the kicking game is handled by senior A.J. Bibb, who is 31 of 34 on extra-point kicks, 1-for-1 on field goals, and has a respectable 34.5-yard punting average on 13 kicks.

Anthony Wayne junior kicker/punter Seth Vohlemden has connected on three of five field goals. He also has booted six extra points and can flip the field on punts.

“We're very confident in him,” Brungard said.

The Generals have had to rely on a lot of different players on special teams due to injuries.

“Our special teams have performed well this year overall,” Brungard said.

Perrysburg will win if...

The Jackets’ offensive and defensive lines can match or top the physical play of their Anthony Wayne counterparts. If this area is at least a draw, Perrysburg seems to have too much offensive firepower for the Generals to match with Caswell the only likely threat. AW will probably have a difficult time getting QB No. 3 Carswell acclimated to such a vital role in Week 7. Caswell is very talented and durable, but the Yellow Jackets’ defense can now better zero in on him.

Anthony Wayne will win if...

The Generals control the time of possession and convert on chances in the red zone. AW must establish the run and Caswell must break off a couple of long runs. The defense must limit the big plays, controlling both the passing and running games. While unlikely to shut down the three-pronged attack of Taktats, Walendzak, and Borer, the Generals must limit the damage. As is always the case, the team that wins the turnover battle has a good chance to win a rivalry game, and AW must have the edge there. The Generals have already proven capable of beating quality teams, including Whitmer.