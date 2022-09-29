ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Experts make their picks for Alabama vs. Arkansas in Week 5

By Sam Murphy
 4 days ago
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be traveling to Fayetteville this weekend for their second conference game of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Alabama is off to a blazing 4-0 start and is currently ranked No. 2 in the country while the Razorbacks are 3-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country. The Tide are 17.5-point favorites for their first road conference game of the year.

Arkansas is coming off of a disappointing 23-21 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, so expect them to bring their A-game on Saturday. Fortunately for Tide fans, they are currently on a 14-game winning streak that includes the entirety of Nick Saban’s tenure.

However, Arkansas will be no easy task as they almost pulled off the massive upset in Tuscaloosa last year. Alabama was able to recover an onside kick to survive a 42-35 scare. The Tide will need to control the line of scrimmage and let their receivers make plays if they want to avoid Arkansas’s upset bid.

Here are how the experts see things going down in Fayetteville this weekend.

Sporting News

The key to this game will be the Alabama rush defense. They are currently only giving up 1.8 yards per carry, and if Arkansas can’t establish a run game they will have to rely heavily on K.J. Jefferson through the air, and Sporting News is not sure that’s a recipe for success against the Tide. Bryce Young will also just be too much for the Arkansas defense.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama 42, Arkansas 24

Saturday Down South

This will be the Tide’s toughest test to date, including the Texas game. Arkansas has one of the best playmakers in the country in K.J. Jefferson, and they will need to play a really clean game against Alabama to pull off the upset. Saturday Down South envisions that if Arkansas begins to turn the ball over or are heavily penalized that Alabama will capitalize and make it ugly, however, if that doesn’t happen they think the Tide will have their hands full all day.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama 35, Arkansas 27

Winners and Whiners

The Tide deserve credit for being undefeated, however, Winners and Whiners point out that they haven’t had the most difficult schedule to date and they still have questions to answer. Last year, K.J. Jefferson passed for over 300 yards on the Tide defense, and if they don’t buckle that up it could be a long afternoon. The game will come down to Alabama’s ability to stop Raheim Sanders and the Razorbacks rushing attacks.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Arkansas +17.5

Fansided

Arkansas gave the Tide a lot of trouble in 2021, specifically Treylon Burks as they put up 35 points in Tuscaloosa. Fortunately for Alabama, Burks has now moved onto the NFL and the Arkansas passing attack has taken a step back this year. Fansided expects Arkansas to play hungry after their loss to A&M last week, so Alabama will need to show up or they will be upset.

Winner: Alabama

Predication: Alabama 34, Arkansas 24

Yahoo Sports

Alabama hasn’t quite resolved all of its issues according to Yahoo Sports, but they should still come out victorious. Will Anderson and Bryce Young are simply too good. K.J. Jefferson and his dual-threat efforts may be enough to give Alabama issues, but through four quarters expect the Tide to prevail.

Winner: Alabama

Prediction: Alabama 34, Arkansas 20

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's emotional win over Arkansas

In one of the strangest, most momentum-swinging games you have ever seen, No. 2 Alabama went on the road and defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26. The Crimson Tide would come out of the gates on fire and quickly jumped on the Hogs 14-0. Then, one of the scariest moments of the college football season happened when star quarterback Bryce Young exited the contest with a shoulder injury.
