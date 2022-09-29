ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Leicester thrash Forest 4-0 to move off the bottom

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Leicester City’s James Maddison scored two first-half goals as they crushed Nottingham Forest 4-0 on Monday to move off the bottom of the table with their first Premier League win of the season. The home victory in the East Midlands derby lifted some of the pressure...
Soccer-Several French cities to ban Qatar World Cup fan zones, giant screens

PARIS (Reuters) – Several major French cities including Lille, Strasbourg and Bordeaux said they will not organise fan zones or put up giant outdoor screens to show Qatar World Cup soccer matches in protest against ecological and humanitarian issues. Leftist and ecologist mayors in those cities said the loss...
Family of Indonesian soccer stampede victim recall proud fan

MALANG, Indonesia (Reuters) – For more than three decades, Iwan Junaedi was a devoted fan of the Indonesian soccer side Arema FC, barely missing a game at the club in the country’s top-flight league. But Saturday’s match would be the last time the 43-year-old father of three would...
New Zealand welcomes back indigenous remains from Austria

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand on Sunday welcomed back the remains of around 64 indigenous New Zealanders that were stolen in the 19th century and sent back by Austria after more than 70 years of negotiations. In a ceremony at the country’s national museum, Te Papa, a few hundred...
