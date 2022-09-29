ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn Police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl St. on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
NORTHGLENN, CO
KJCT8

2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
NORTHGLENN, CO
iheart.com

Two Boys Fatally Shot In Apparent Home Invasion

Authorities in Colorado said that two boys were shot and killed during an apparent home invasion on Sunday (October 2) afternoon. Police responded to a call of menacing and trespass at a house in Northglenn just after 2 p.m. When the officers arrived, they found two juveniles in the backyard with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora police shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus

What began as a disturbance at a group home led to a suspect boarding a bus and then being shot and killed by police.A 35-year-old man part of a work-release program was shot and killed by Aurora police officers on Sunday night. Investigators say he caused a disturbance, robbed a corner store, ending in a confrontation on an RTD bus that led to the deadly shooting. The suspect's name hasn't been release yet.According to the Aurora Police Department press release, an Arapahoe deputy was responding around 6 p.m. to someone causing problems and violating rules of a work-release program at...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
County
Douglas County, CO
City
Highlands Ranch, CO
Douglas County, CO
Accidents
Highlands Ranch, CO
Crime & Safety
Douglas County, CO
Crime & Safety
RadarOnline

Man Who Tried To Snatch 10-Year-Old Girl On Her Way To School Turned In By His Parents: Report

A 28-year-old who tried to kidnap a girl near her Colorado school was turned in by his parents, Radar has learned.Recently, prosecutors in Brighton, Colorado, announced they arrested Deigo Gettler in connection to the case. He was charged with second-degree kidnapping and was booked into jail.Around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, police in Thornton, Colorado, responded to the STEM Launch Academy when a victim reported she had just been grabbed outside the school. The 10-year-old girl said she was just arriving for the day. The victim resisted the attack, and the suspect ran from the area.“It’s concerning when a child...
THORNTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Guns#Suv#Traffic Accident#Kusa#Miners Place#Mercedes#Forrest Court#Dcso
CBS Denver

Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say

Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect

An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a seizure in her police cruiser, Colorado Springs Police Officer Brianna Ragsdale is navigating the diagnosis of astrocytoma — a rare form of brain cancer. Ragsdale says all she remembers is pulling into a parking lot to work on paperwork in her squad car, before waking up at Memorial The post Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Westword

How Fentanyl Deaths Have Overwhelmed a Denver-Area Coroner's Office

The ongoing fatal-overdose crisis has been supercharged by fentanyl, which continues to wreak havoc in metro Denver and beyond. But while the tragic consequences for victims' loved ones and challenges for law enforcement agencies have been well documented, the effects on county medical examiners have been widely overlooked. And they are profound, as Arapahoe County Coroner Dr. Kelly Lear understands all too well.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
denverite.com

Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
DENVER, CO
CBS News

Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy