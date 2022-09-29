Read full article on original website
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn Police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl St. on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
KJCT8
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
iheart.com
Two Boys Fatally Shot In Apparent Home Invasion
Authorities in Colorado said that two boys were shot and killed during an apparent home invasion on Sunday (October 2) afternoon. Police responded to a call of menacing and trespass at a house in Northglenn just after 2 p.m. When the officers arrived, they found two juveniles in the backyard with gunshot wounds. They were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Aurora police shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus
What began as a disturbance at a group home led to a suspect boarding a bus and then being shot and killed by police.A 35-year-old man part of a work-release program was shot and killed by Aurora police officers on Sunday night. Investigators say he caused a disturbance, robbed a corner store, ending in a confrontation on an RTD bus that led to the deadly shooting. The suspect's name hasn't been release yet.According to the Aurora Police Department press release, an Arapahoe deputy was responding around 6 p.m. to someone causing problems and violating rules of a work-release program at...
Man Who Tried To Snatch 10-Year-Old Girl On Her Way To School Turned In By His Parents: Report
A 28-year-old who tried to kidnap a girl near her Colorado school was turned in by his parents, Radar has learned.Recently, prosecutors in Brighton, Colorado, announced they arrested Deigo Gettler in connection to the case. He was charged with second-degree kidnapping and was booked into jail.Around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, police in Thornton, Colorado, responded to the STEM Launch Academy when a victim reported she had just been grabbed outside the school. The 10-year-old girl said she was just arriving for the day. The victim resisted the attack, and the suspect ran from the area.“It’s concerning when a child...
2 people found shot in Northglenn
Police said two people have been shot in a Northglenn neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Suspects still at large after shootout with Boulder Police
The Boulder Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood.
Alleged armed suspect on loose after string of robberies, police pursuit into Denver
An alleged armed suspect is on the loose after multiple robberies Sunday night, leading to a police chase into Denver.
Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say
Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. "Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow," the tweet reads.
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect
An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a seizure in her police cruiser, Colorado Springs Police Officer Brianna Ragsdale is navigating the diagnosis of astrocytoma — a rare form of brain cancer. Ragsdale says all she remembers is pulling into a parking lot to work on paperwork in her squad car, before waking up at Memorial The post Colorado Springs Police officer suffers seizure in her police cruiser, discovers rare brain cancer appeared first on KRDO.
Man using walker dies after tripping, falling into street and driver hits him
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. - Authorities in Colorado said an unidentified 56-year-old man has died after tripping and falling into the street with his walker, and a driver hit him before taking off. The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the incident happened last Thursday before 9 p.m. local time. "Witnesses say...
Arrest made in brutal August murder of Denver 14 year old
When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down. It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14 year old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.
1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting near DIA
Police were led on a high-speed chase just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning near Denver International Airport, that left one officer hospitalized, one suspect dead and another in custody.
How Fentanyl Deaths Have Overwhelmed a Denver-Area Coroner's Office
The ongoing fatal-overdose crisis has been supercharged by fentanyl, which continues to wreak havoc in metro Denver and beyond. But while the tragic consequences for victims' loved ones and challenges for law enforcement agencies have been well documented, the effects on county medical examiners have been widely overlooked. And they are profound, as Arapahoe County Coroner Dr. Kelly Lear understands all too well.
Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
Man killed by Denver police was ‘person of interest’
Police said they were looking for a "person of interest" in a homicide when they exchanged gunfire with a man, killing him and wounding a Denver officer.
CU students scared after shooting feet from campus
Boulder Police are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 12th Avenue and Pennsylvania early Sunday morning.
