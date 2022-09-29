Read full article on original website
Women to get more rest between hoop games at next World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Players at this year’s World Cup had a few concerns about the competition, including the compact schedule and the timing of the tournament and the women took their complaints right to the top. FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, who talked with many of the players during the course of the recently competed tournament. He offered a quick solution for the rest concerns, but changing the date will take more work. The next World Cup in 2026 will once again feature 16 teams instead of the 12 at this year’s tournament — and players will have more to recuperate between the final rounds. “We will not play three days in a row, that will not happen again,” Zagklis said. “This is not something we want to see repeated. It’s too heavy on the players.”
New Zealand welcomes back indigenous remains from Austria
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand on Sunday welcomed back the remains of around 64 indigenous New Zealanders that were stolen in the 19th century and sent back by Austria after more than 70 years of negotiations. In a ceremony at the country’s national museum, Te Papa, a few hundred...
‘French Spiderman’ climbs first skyscraper with son in Barcelona
BARCELONA (Reuters) – Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the “French Spiderman”, scaled one of Barcelona’s highest skyscrapers on Saturday without a harness. And for the first time ever, the famous daredevil was joined by his son. “This time is different. My son is not a...
Motor racing-Radio rage for Verstappen in Singapore GP qualifying
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen gave Red Bull a blast of radio rage after the team told him to abort his final qualifying lap at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday and he ended up eighth. “Why? Why?,” screamed the Dutch 25-year-old as he was...
