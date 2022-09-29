SYDNEY (AP) — Players at this year’s World Cup had a few concerns about the competition, including the compact schedule and the timing of the tournament and the women took their complaints right to the top. FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, who talked with many of the players during the course of the recently competed tournament. He offered a quick solution for the rest concerns, but changing the date will take more work. The next World Cup in 2026 will once again feature 16 teams instead of the 12 at this year’s tournament — and players will have more to recuperate between the final rounds. “We will not play three days in a row, that will not happen again,” Zagklis said. “This is not something we want to see repeated. It’s too heavy on the players.”

BASKETBALL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO