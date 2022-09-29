ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Samsung Elec to Triple Advanced Chip Production by 2027, Sees Robust Demand

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics' chip contract manufacturing business said on Tuesday it plans to more than triple its advanced chips production capacity by 2027 to meet strong demand despite current global economic headwinds. The world's second-largest foundry after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is targeting mass production of advanced...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Inspections of China Corporate Audits at 'Very Early Stage,' PwC Says

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. regulatory inspections of audits of Chinese companies listed in the United States have begun and it could be months before the conclusions are known, PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz said. A China-U.S. agreement in August allows U.S. regulators, for the first time, to inspect China-based accounting...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Asian Shares Rise After 'Relief Rally' on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.8% in afternoon trading to 26,959.25. South Korea's Kospi gained 2.5%...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Buffett's Designated Successor Greg Abel Boosts Berkshire Stake

(Reuters) - Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Mehrotra
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Edge up Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting to Discuss Supply Cuts

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as expectations that OPEC+ may agree to a large cut in crude output on Wednesday offset concerns about the global economy. Brent crude was up 64 cents, or 0.7%, to $89.50 per barrel by 0823 GMT after gaining more than 4% in the previous session.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

General Motors Third-Quarter U.S. Auto Sales Jump 24%

(Reuters) - General Motors Co reported a rise in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Monday, as pent-up consumer demand from the pandemic boosted sales volume. The U.S. automaker said third-quarter sales rose 24% to 555,580 vehicles, compared with a year earlier. GM said it plans to increase calendar-year production of...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy