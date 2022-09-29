Read full article on original website
Japan issues rare alert as North Korea fires missile without warning over island
Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over the country for the first time in five years, in a major and potentially dangerous escalation of recent weapons tests by the Kim Jong Un regime.
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and possibly beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland with the goal of wresting outside concessions, some experts say. The missile’s estimated 4,500 kilometer (2,800 mile) flight was the longest by any North Korean missile, though the North has previously launched other potentially longer-range weapons at high angles to avoid neighboring countries. The United States strongly condemned North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan.
Pound bounces back in Asia trading after Liz Truss’s tax plan U-turn
Pound sterling rose to an almost two-week high on Tuesday, boosted by the UK government’s U-turn on controversial plans for tax cuts. Sterling rose 0.08 per cent to $1.1333, up about 10 per cent from the record low against the dollar seen last week following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget announcement of scrapping the highest rate of income tax, with cuts funded by increased borrowing.Mr Kwarteng’s pledge to abolish the 45p rate of tax, paid by people who earn more than £150,000 a year, was met with a major pushback from the opposition and a rebellion among backbench Tory MPs,...
Top 10 Fintech News Stories for the Week Ending October 1, 2022
Another busy news week in fintech with the Celsius bankruptcy saga taking another turn. We also had news from Block’s Square small business unit, SWIFT partnering with Chainlink, JPMorgan’s UK bank celebrates one year and more. Here are what I consider to be the top ten fintech news stories of the past week.
Ethereum merge: thoughts from Europe
On September 15, 2022, the ethereum blockchain was completed, which saw the current ethereum Mainnet integrated with the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake (PoS) system. This marks the end of proof of work and a transition to proof of stake, which promises significantly reduced energy consumption, future scaling, and many more updates.
