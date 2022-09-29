Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Postponement of Pine Street closing in Hays
The closure of Pine Street just south of 6th Street in Hays originally planned for today is being postponed until Monday, October 10th. On Monday, October 10th, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of 6th Street for waterline work. 6th Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of that day.
Portion of Pine closed Monday for waterline work
On Monday, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of Sixth Street for waterline work. Sixth Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of the day. For more information, call (785) 628-7350. — City of Hays.
2 hospitalized after I-70 pickup rollover crash
TREGO COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before noon Saturday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Toyota Tundra driven by Austin R. Luero, 19, Shafter, California was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the WaKeeney exit. The pickup left the roadway...
NWS: Hot, dry, windy Monday raises wildfire concerns
The National Weather Service is warning that a hot, dry and windy Monday will increase the risk of wildfires to start the week. "Avoid any outdoor burning or anything that may produce a spark in these conditions this afternoon," the NWS said. Sustained wind of 16 to 22 mph will...
Great Bend figuring out location to install large splash pad
When the City of Great Bend released a survey to allow citizens to rank what “quality of life” projects they would like accomplished, the top vote-getter was a city-wide cleanup. The city-wide cleanup is currently underway and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 2. The item that received the second-most votes was the installation of a splash pad.
Great Bend woman sentenced to life for murder of La Crosse man
LA CROSSE — A Great Bend woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the January murder of a La Crosse man, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today in a news release. Jennifer Stipe, 49, of Great Bend, was...
Barton County tax sale scheduled for Oct. 11
Two years of preparation have led up to the Barton County tax sale on Oct. 11. The sale is typically held annually on properties with delinquent taxes after three years, but COVID-19 shut down the sale last year. County treasurer Jim Jordan said the final quarter of the year is always the busiest for his office, and this year is no exception.
🎙 Hays Post, Smoky Hills will host 111th House candidate forum
BUNKER HILL — At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hays Post and Smoky Hills Public TV will co-sponsor a forum featuring candidates for the 111th Kansas House District. Incumbent Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, will face Democrat Ed Hammond in the general election. The forum will cover a variety of topics and...
Ellis County Child Care Task Force seeks to create child care substitute pool
The Child Care Task Force of Ellis County is trying to develop a child care substitute pool. Members of the task force further discussed the pool at a meeting on Tuesday. A survey conducted last year indicated Hays has one open spot for every 10 children who need care, and that is keeping potential employees out of the workforce.
Hays Area Children's Center's Bright Lights Little Tykes tickets on sale; donors sought
The Hays Area Children's Center is seeking sponsors for its annual Bright Lights for Little Tykes fundraiser from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Fox Theatre. The center is a non-profit child care facility that offers care for children from birth through preschool. The center is licensed for 88 children. That includes school-age children during the summer.
Schmidt Foundation awards $20,000 to Community Assistance Center food bank
On Sept. 16, the Robert E. and Patricia Schmidt Foundation donated $20,000 to Community Assistance Center food bank in Hays. Theresa Hill, food bank director, said the food bank has been struggling to meet the food needs of local households. As of early September, she said the food bank shelves were almost bare, and the food bank had been spending about $1,000 a month to purchase food.
livingnewdeal.org
Fort Hays State University: Larks Park Baseball Stadium – Hays KS
Project type: Parks and Recreation, Athletic Courts and Fields. Agency: Work Relief Programs, Works Progress Administration (WPA) This limestone baseball stadium, built by the Works Progress Administration in 1940, is currently owned by the city of Hays but operated by Fort Hays State University. It has been upgraded several times over the years and is now home to the Fort Hays State baseball team.
Options sets events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Purple Light Nights October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Options Domestic & Sexual Violence Services is bringing awareness to our communities through several awareness and educational events. Options invites community members to take action, prevent domestic violence, and support survivors. Options is excited to be hosting three tree...
Eagle Radio's News Week in Review
It’s a two-minute recap of the headlines that broke this past week in the Golden Belt. For the full stories, click the links below.
Kansas Wetlands Education Center to host star-gazing event
Telescopes aimed at the Andromeda Galaxy on Friday, Oct. 7, will give observers a chance to see Jupiter, Saturn, and several deep-sky Messier Objects. FHSU’s Astronomy Club, led by Dr. Jack Maseberg, associate professor of physics, and Dr. Paul Adams, dean of the College of Education, will provide the use of high-powered telescopes at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center star-gazing event.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 3, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Voice of the Tigers Gerard Wellbrock and FHSU head football coach Chris Brown along with player guest Myles Menges. Tiger Talk airs live on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM) from Big Smoke Barbecue on 8th and Main in Hays Monday's at noon.
Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines 1%
TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
🏈🎧 LISTEN - Tigers face No. 23 Lopers in Kearney
Kearney, Neb. - Cope Stadium. Fort Hays State Football returns to action on Saturday in Kearney, Neb. The Tigers face the No. 23/19 ranked Lopers of Nebraska-Kearney at 7 p.m. at Cope Stadium. Fort Hays State is looking for a 10th-consecutive win over UNK, winning nine straight in the series between the schools going back to 2012.
🏈 No. 23 Lopers pull away in the second to beat the Tigers
KEARNEY, Neb. - No. 23/19 Nebraska-Kearney scored 24-straight points midway through the third and fourth quarters and beat Fort Hays State 38-20 Saturday night Cope Stadium/Foster Field to end a nine-game losing streak to the Tigers. It was the Lopers (4-1) first win over the Tigers since 2010 and their first win in Kearney since 2002.
