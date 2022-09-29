ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Alt 95.7

Bird Hunters Warned by FWP of Avian Influenza Virus

With Fall hunting seasons opening up, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wants to remind bird hunters to be very aware of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus that had been detected earlier this year in wild birds and some domesticated poultry flocks here in Montana. FWP continues to watch for...
Alt 95.7

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Two New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 310,731 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,595 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,554,238 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,365...
Alt 95.7

Win Tickets to Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest

Saturday, October 1st (2022) at Caras Park it's the Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest— general admission begins at 4pm. Enjoy the live music, food vendors and of course, the Montana-made craft beer. Sign up now for your chance to win 4 free tickets. 20 Montana Distilleries You Have to...
Alt 95.7

Stephanie Quayle: Montana’s Most Successful Living Country Artist

Some of the most successful musicians to ever crack a mic or strum a guitar come from Big Sky country; Huey Lewis and Charlie Pride come to mind. Montana is proud of its representatives in the arts, and the brightest country music star from the Treasure State is no exception. Stephanie Quayle, who hails from Bozeman and still lives in Montana, is the state's most successful living country music artist and spoke with me about her recently-released 6th album as well as how much she connects her music with her home state.
Alt 95.7

Where Did Montana Office Spaces Go?

Unoccupied office buildings, single floors, entire complexes of now-vacant call centers. They've become less of a common sight in the Treasure State since COVID-19. Why do we have fewer empty offices than we used to, or did we have that many to begin with?. The Aftermath of a Pandemic. In...
Alt 95.7

Montana, Your Energy Bills Are Being Raised. Tips To Save Here

If you haven't heard, Northwestern Energy customers are about to see a rise in their energy costs. In the wintertime, this can mean big bucks on your bill. Last week utility regulators voted unanimously to allow Northwestern Energy to collect an extra 92 million dollars for electric and gas services. What does this mean to you, the customer? A quick peak at their website breaks it down like this:
Alt 95.7

Montana National Park Voted Best in the US

It has been heck of a year for Yellowstone National Park, to say the least! Earlier this year Yellowstone celebrated it's 150th anniversary, that was some good news. Then came June and the floods as the park's tourist season was just getting under way. The park had to close down and nobody knew for how long. It was a major blow for the park. Not just financially because of the tourist dollars, but homes were lost in the flooding and roads were washed out. When the park opened they had fewer tourists than they have in the past. Even with the fewer tourists it still didn't stop some of them from doing stupid things, like getting too close the wildlife and not staying on the trails and walkways. There was also some tragedy in the park this year.
Alt 95.7

Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation

What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
Alt 95.7

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
Alt 95.7

Expecting a Baby? Here’s the 20 Most Popular Baby Names in Montana

Naming your child can be difficult. Having a child is known as one of the most fulfilling goals for Americans. Lots of people may already have figured out what they're going to name their little boy or girl. If you're still trying to find a good name for your little one, we have just the thing for you. The website Names.org has released the most popular baby names in Montana for 2022. Perhaps this list will help you find the perfect name for your little one.
Alt 95.7

Montana Smokejumper Applications: Are You Tough Enough?

At the end of the fire season in western states including Montana, it's last call for anyone who is interested to apply for Smokejumper jobs with the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture. Most smokejumper job searches conducted by the USDA will close their application processes on September 29th,...
Alt 95.7

30 of Montana’s Best Breweries

Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
Alt 95.7

NTSB Is Recommending All New Vehicles Have Breathalyzers in Montana

Montana is a state where we don't like to be told what to do. Not too long ago we didn't have a speed limit on our highways. Remember "reasonable and prudent"? Even more recently you were able to drive with an open container in your vehicle outside of city limits. Both of those, of course, are illegal now, so please don't drink and drive.
Alt 95.7

Montana AG on Credit Card Companies Mapping Gun Sales

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen made his monthly appearance on KGVO’s Talk Back show on Friday and filled the phone lines with questions and comments from callers. One of the first questions dealt with how recording credit card sales of guns, which Knudsen said could have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
Alt 95.7

A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st

It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
Alt 95.7

