Liz Truss has refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income. The prime minister faces a new battle with her MPs on welfare, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt saying it would be wrong to not deliver an inflation-matching rise. Ms Truss, speaking on the Today programme this morning, said she is “committed to supporting the most vulnerable” but “we have to be fiscally responsible”. She also said that “this is the right time to take on some extra borrowing because of...
