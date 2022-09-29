ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

9-hour beating: Ian’s wrath in Charlotte County

Scott Joiner has lived in Punta Gorda his entire life. He lived through Charley in 2004 when the hurricane was one of four hurricanes to strike Florida that year. “This was nine hours of being beat,” Joiner said. The Category 4 Hurricane that moved through Southwest Florida on Wednesday...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
kdll.org

Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Hurricane Ian has ravaged much of Florida's Gulf Coast, but what's left standing is of historical significance. This includes an iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters on Sanibel Island. It's made from iron and was one of the first lighthouses on the Gulf Coast when it was completed in 1884. Now, along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact. They survived because of their elevation while the area around them flooded. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
SANIBEL, FL
10NEWS

Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian

People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
WAUCHULA, FL
CBS News

Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"

The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed, and officials are making their way through Sarasota to survey the damage done by the storm. The sheriff’s office is posting videos and photos on its official Twitter account. As of this morning, no deaths have been reported in Sarasota. But Lee...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'

As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

