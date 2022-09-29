Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
9-hour beating: Ian’s wrath in Charlotte County
Scott Joiner has lived in Punta Gorda his entire life. He lived through Charley in 2004 when the hurricane was one of four hurricanes to strike Florida that year. “This was nine hours of being beat,” Joiner said. The Category 4 Hurricane that moved through Southwest Florida on Wednesday...
kdll.org
Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Hurricane Ian has ravaged much of Florida's Gulf Coast, but what's left standing is of historical significance. This includes an iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters on Sanibel Island. It's made from iron and was one of the first lighthouses on the Gulf Coast when it was completed in 1884. Now, along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact. They survived because of their elevation while the area around them flooded. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
10NEWS
Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
Unconfirmed death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; 3 fatalities in Tampa Bay area
Officials believe more people may have died from Hurricane Ian in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Polk counties.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian
People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
Hurricane Ian: Death Toll in the ‘Hundreds’ in a Single Florida County
Floodwaters have slowly begun to recede in various regions across Florida, a result of the Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, officials have finally begun to reveal the true extent of storm damage. Less than 24 hours after Ian made landfall, one Florida county has already reported a death toll in the “hundreds.”
Mysuncoast.com
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
Tropical Storm Ian aftermath: Conditions in your community
As the sun rises over southwest Florida Thursday morning, communities are left to grapple with the magnitude of Hurricane Ian's monstrous impact. Homes concealed beneath feet of flood surge, roofs ripped apart, trees strewn about, and many left wondering when things will return to normal.
‘We felt helpless’: Fort Myers families lose everything in Hurricane Ian
The recovery process is beginning for thousands of people affected in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian, and emotional stories are coming from the storm.
DeSantis: Lee and Charlotte counties are ‘basically off the grid’ after Hurricane Ian
During a press conference in Tallahassee, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on the impact of Hurricane Ian, saying Lee and Charlotte counties are “basically off the grid” due to widespread power outages. Sept. 29, 2022.
fox13news.com
Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
Buildings leveled, boats flipped in Bonita Springs
There is total destruction any way you look in Bonita Springs, including boats lifted from docks and looking as if they are "parked" on dry land.
Mayor in Sanibel, Florida, pens emotional message to city amid Hurricane Ian's destruction: "Our lives and our island have been forever changed"
The destruction that Hurricane Ian caused when it hit Sanibel Island on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm was catastrophic, with damage so severe that the island has been cut off from Florida's mainland. The wreckage led the city's mayor to pen an emotional letter to residents on Thursday, in which she said Sanibel is "forever changed."
WINKNEWS.com
I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow
The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County issues mandatory curfew beginning Saturday
A mandatory curfew is in place for Collier County and the City of Naples between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew will remain in effect until the majority of the power has been restored. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier...
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed, and officials are making their way through Sarasota to survey the damage done by the storm. The sheriff’s office is posting videos and photos on its official Twitter account. As of this morning, no deaths have been reported in Sarasota. But Lee...
‘We are devastated’: Helicopter tour shows catastrophic damage in Lee County after Hurricane Ian
A helicopter tour of Lee County shows the catastrophic damage Hurricane Ian left behind in the county.
Longboat Observer
Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'
As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
