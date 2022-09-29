ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
FLORIDA STATE
Motley Fool

Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Eye Hurricane Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall -- possibly in Florida -- as a Category 4 hurricane later this week. The inland nature of Disney World and nearby rivals protect it from the brunt of windstorms, but brief closures could prove costly. With Disney, Comcast, and SeaWorld hosting Halloween-themed...
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park

Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today

Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
ENVIRONMENT
Fatherly

WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations

If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2

Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

We Ate BUGS in Disney World 😳

What’s the most unique thing you’ve ever eaten in Disney World?. We’re not talking about the standard fare of Mickey pretzels and Dole Whips. We’re talking about those wonderfully unique potato chip flavors you can get at EPCOT’s China Pavilion or that 50th anniversary drink at Be Our Guest that had an actual octopus tentacle in it. Well, we’re trying what might be the most unique snack yet — and it’s got BUGS in it.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian Still Slated to Impact Walt Disney World

According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, there still remains uncertainty around the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian when it makes US landfall later this week. Ian is slated to be a major hurricane when it passes over western Cuba and into the Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Wait Times Are Increasing in Disney World Again

This week was not a normal one in Disney World. Hurricane Ian made its way through the state of Florida, causing the Disney World parks to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The parks did a phased reopening on Friday, where we did see a decent amount of people. So, what are crowds like during the week of a hurricane in Disney World? Let’s take a look at the average wait times from this week to find out.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Resort Delays Reopening Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southern Florida and left severe flooding in the Orlando area when the storm came through as a Category 4 hurricane earlier this week. The Walt Disney World Resort was among the first Central Florida attractions to reopen following the storm, with most Parks, Resorts, and amenities up and running by midday on Friday, September 30. While most areas have reopened and are operating normally by now, work is still being done to assess damage and cleanups, and one Disney Resort has had to postpone its reopening.
ORLANDO, FL

