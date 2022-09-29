Passing Offense - C Let’s start with the relative good. As will be the case for most of the season, the passing game was the best thing UW put on the field on Friday night. It still wasn’t great, with most of the damage coming late in the game when it was mostly decided, but Michael Penix Jr. added another 4 TDs and 345 to his season totals, giving him his best statistical season of his career. That being said, the two interceptions were poor, coming right after UCLA had extended their lead. They are the type of forced throws you want an experienced player to avoid.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO