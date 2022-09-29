Read full article on original website
Xiong Jing Nan Beats Angela Lee In Controversial Thriller At ONE on Prime Video 2, Claims ‘Bias’ After CEO’s Comments
Xiong Jing Nan handed the second defeat to Angela Lee in their trilogy fight at ONE on Prime Video 2. Nan claimed ONE is biased towards Lee after the controversial decision. Xiong Jing Nan took on Angela Lee for the third time in the headlining bout of ONE on Prime Video 2 this past Friday. The two ladies had previously shared the circle on two occasions, going level with a win each. In a hard-fought thriller that went the distance, Nan came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
Watch: Ben Rothwell Only Needs 19 Seconds to Smash Bobo O’Bannon at BKFC 30
‘Big’ Ben Rothwell made it look easy in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Saturday night. Rothwell made his promotional debut a memorable one at BKFC 30, live from the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA. The former UFC heavyweight standout faced the 2-2 O’Bannon in his highly-anticipated first appearance inside the squared circle. Rothwell came out immediately throwing combinations that pushed O’Bannon back to the ropes. From there, ‘The King of Kenosha’ landed a massive left uppercut that dropped O’Bannon. Unable to answer the referee’s 10-count, the bout was stopped just 19-seconds into the opening round.
Japanese Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki, Who Fought Muhammad Ali In Special Match, Dead At 79
Japanese wrestling and MMA icon Antonio Inoki dies at age 79. Inoki famously fought Muhammad Ali in a mixed rules match in 1976. Japanese wrestling and MMA legend Antonio Inoki passed away at age 79 after years of battling with serious health problems, per Yahoo Japan. A legendary career. Inoki...
Lyoto Machida Could Be Heading Back To The UFC For Brazil Bout
Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida could be in for a homecoming. It has been four years since Lyoto Machida last set foot in the UFC Octagon. As a former light heavyweight champion for the organization, Machida spent many years fighting for the UFC. He came to the promotion back in 2007 and had 24 fights during his time there. Machida decide to leave in a surprising move in 2018 and joined Bellator.
Watch: Paulo Costa Goes Head-to-Head in Liver Eating Contest With Liver King & Patricio Freire
Liver King got into an eating competition with Paulo Costa and Patricio Freire at the weigh-ins for tomorrow’s Bellator 286. The fitness influencer first gained notoriety online with his insane physique. He went viral for promoting a natural lifestyle based on the nine tenets and videos of him consuming raw meat made rounds on the internet. King has lately been getting more involved in the MMA community, gaining attention for his back-and-forth with former UFC middleweight title challenger Costa earlier this month.
Tito Ortiz Condemns Conor McGregor For Talking About Dustin Poirier’s Wife; ‘Families Can’t Defend Themselves’
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz is not a fan of dragging another fighter’s family into a rivalry. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently appeared on ‘Chattin’ Pony’ with Paddy Pimblett on YouTube. The Liverpudlian spoke with ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ about a multitude of things, including his upbringing in a rough California neighborhood.
Maryna Moroz Is A ‘Different Person’ After Posing For Playboy: ‘I Think America Changed Me’
Maryna Moroz opened up about posing nude for Playboy Centerfold. Moroz is scheduled to take on Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night 215 on Nov. 19 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She goes into the bout looking to extend her three-fight win streak. “The Iron Lady” took a brief hiatus after her second last outing against Mayra Bueno Silva in Mar. 2020. She returned after two years to get a finish over Mariya Agapova.
Randy Brown Decisions Francisco Trinaldo In Close Contest – UFC Vegas 61 Results (Highlights)
The UFC Vegas 61 co-main event is here. Randy ‘Rude Boy’ Brown takes on the 44 year-old Francisco Trinaldo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo trade kicks to begin the round. Trinaldo throws an inside leg kick which gets Brown down to his knee. Brown throws a massive right hand which knocks down Trinaldo. The Brazilian gets back up quickly. Trinaldo throws a nice combo which he uses to clinch up with Brown. Trinaldo attempts a takedown but Brown illegally grabs the cage to deny it.
Daniel Cormier to Special Guest Referee Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins ‘Fight Pit’ Match at WWE Extreme Rules
Daniel Cormier goes from the Octagon to the squared circle as he is set to make an appearance at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th. ‘The MMA Hour’ host Ariel Helwani broke the news on Twitter that Daniel Cormier would serve as the special guest referee for a ‘Fight Pit’ match at WWE’s latest premium event. The match is scheduled to go down between Iowa native Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and former mixed martial artist Matt Riddle.
Belal Muhammad Reveals Progress From Training With Khabib & Islam for UFC 280: ‘I Don’t Have To Worry’
Belal Muhammad seems to have found a new home in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp. The top-ranked welterweight contender is set to take on rising prospect Sean Brady at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Coming off his debut main event win over Vicente Luque in April, Muhammad goes into the bout looking to extend his three-fight win streak. For Brady, it will be his chance to leapfrog his competition and move up in the rankings.
Watch: Lorenzo Hunt KOs Quentin Henry Not Once, But Twice in Chaotic Scene at BKFC 30
BKFC star Lorenzo Hunt captured the promotion’s cruiserweight championship in one of the most bizarre rounds in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship history. Emanating from the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, LA, Hunt faced Quentin Henry in the BKFC 30 main event to crown a new cruiserweight titleholder. As the fight began, Hunt sprang off the scratch line, immediately throwing hands in an early attempt to put Henry away. Seconds in, Henry was pushed to the ropes where Hunt appears to trip, taking Henry down with him. As Lorenzo Hunt lays on top of his opponent, he appears to throw a strike while Henry is flat on his back.
AJ McKee Scores Unanimous Decision Over Spike Carlyle in Three Round War – Bellator 286 Results (Highlights)
In the Bellator 286 co-main event, former featherweight champion AJ McKee moved up to 155-pounds to face former UFC fighter, Spike Carlyle. Coming off of a shocking loss to Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 277, McKee will look to get back into the win column against the streaking Carlyle. Winning his last five bouts, ‘The Alpha Ginger’ aimed for the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career on Saturday night.
Ronda Rousey Holds WWE Fans Higher Than ‘Bandwagon’ UFC Fans: ‘UFC Fans Have Much Less Respect For Their Veterans’
Ronda Rousey’s recent words have upset some UFC fans. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion used to be the best female fighter on the planet, picking up a massive fanbase when she was undefeated. But unfortunately, a lot of the fans would turn on her following two title-fight losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.
Aaron Pico Suffers Shoulder Injury Resulting in Loss Via Doctor’s Stoppage Against Jeremy Kennedy – Bellator 286 Results (Highlights)
On Saturday night, No. 3 ranked Bellator MMA featherweight Aaron Pico stepped back into the cage to face the No. 7 ranked Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286. Pico entered the bout riding a six-fight win streak with five finishes in those six outings. As for Kennedy, the former UFC and PFL competitor is 2-1 in Bellator since joining the promotion in 2020. His only loss came against Adam Borics, the man in the evening’s main event.
Mackenzie Dern Issues Tearful Apology After Loss To Yan Xiaonan At UFC Vegas 61: ‘I’m Sorry If I Made Anyone Sad’
Mackenzie Dern was reduced to tears as she apologized for her decision loss to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61. The 29-year-old admitted she failed to capitalize on the ground. No. 5 women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern came in prepared for a five-round war with fellow top contender Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61. The bout did go the distance but unfortunately for Dern, it was Yan who got the judges’ nod via majority decision.
Watch: RIZIN Star Scores Stunning Last Second Submission in World Grand Prix
RIZIN fans were treated to a spectacular last-minute submission by Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinalist Seika Izawa. In the co-main event of RIZIN 38, Izawa faced Anastasiya Svetkivska in the semifinal of the World Grand Prix tournament. The two women appeared to be evenly matched in the opening round, but as the second round progressed, Izawa began to take over. With mere seconds on the clock, Izawa who was threatening a triangle choke quickly switched to an arm bar. With the hold locked in, Svetkivska has no choice, but to tap.
