Helena, MT

NBCMontana

Car crashes into Kalispell Holiday Inn Express

MISSOULA, Mont. — A car smashed into the Holiday Inn Express in Kalispell on Friday morning. General manager Robert Hall said the car crashed into the south end of the building and tore through three rooms. No guests were in the rooms at the time of the crash, but...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that's contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree...
ANACONDA, MT
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
Kalispell, MT
Post Register

Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
KALISPELL, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes

The Montana Human Rights Bureau found reasonable cause to believe the Attorney General’s Office engaged in unlawful discrimination during the hiring process following an investigation into the Montana Department of Justice. The investigator with the bureau determined that the office did not hire attorney Andres Haladay because of his political beliefs, even though a hiring […] The post Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Investigation underway after remains found in Sanders Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Crime Lab is working to identify human remains found in Sanders County late last week between St. Regis and Quinn's Hot Springs. The Sanders County coroner confirms a hunter made the discovery late last Friday. Authorities responded on Saturday and recovered the remains...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

3 developers discuss plans for Uptown lots

BUTTE, Mont. — During Wednesday night's City-County Commission meeting, Butte-Silver Bow Community Development Director Karen Byrnes led a presentation on the proposed development of three adjoining lots on East Park Street in Uptown. Three different proposals were presented. The first was from Luke Anderson of UPTOP LLC, and calls...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

No. 11 College of Idaho powers past No. 24 Carroll to remain unbeaten

HELENA — A second half onslaught, from both sides of the ball, was too much for the No. 24-ranked Carroll Saints in a 31-20 loss to No. 11 College of Idaho. C of I entered Saturday’s pivotal matchup outsourcing opponents 90-19 in the second half. While the Saints were able to score against the Yotes in the fourth quarter – becoming the first team to do so this season – 24 points and nine second-half sacks lifted the Yotes to a 5-0 record.
HELENA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Arraignment Hearing Vacated for Flathead Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing

The arraignment hearing for Zain Alexander Ray Glass, the 23-year-old Flathead County man accused of fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in Columbia Falls last week, has been vacated to allow the defendant to obtain a fitness evaluation before entering a plea. Glass’ attorney, Dianne Rice, filed the unopposed motion...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
KALISPELL, MT

