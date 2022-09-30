This Cheesy Treat From "Encanto" Lives In My Head Rent-Free, So I Made The 3-Ingredient Version (And I'm Fully Obsessed)
I recently rewatched Encanto and was absolutely ✨mesmerized✨ by the arepas con queso Mirabel Madrigal eats in that one scene.Walt Disney / Via giphy.com
In case you haven't seen the movie, there's a part where the main character, Mirabel, has a wound on her hand. After eating her mother's cheesy cornmeal cakes, she completely heals.
Now, if that's not compelling enough to want to eat them, I don't know what is! And since it's Latine Heritage Month , I thought: What better time to share a recipe with everyone?BESE / Via giphy.com
Arepas are commonly eaten as a snack, breakfast, lunch, or dinner in Colombia and Venezuela . They can be savory or sweet, and the key ingredient is masarepa, a type of cornmeal. The ones I made are filled with cheese and topped with a lime-avocado mash based on an Encanto -inspired recipe from Tasty. Here's how it all went:
And BTW, if you're more of a video person, I made a TikTok that you can check out here !
Comments / 0