Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one, 21, had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However,...
BBC
Singapore Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team fined £22,000 over nose stud
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed the ongoing controversy about his wearing a nose stud in his Formula 1 car as "all a bit silly" after the issue blew up again at the Singapore Grand Prix. Hamilton's Mercedes team were fined €25,000 (£22,000) after qualifying for a procedural error in incorrectly filing...
BBC
Mark Allen: 'I did it for my life, not my snooker' - Antrim player on four-stone weight loss
Northern Ireland snooker player Mark Allen has explained that he shed four stone over the summer more for the good of his health and his family than to improve his snooker. The 36-year-old's significant weight loss was apparent as he advanced to the final of the British Open, which he lost 10-7 to Welshman Ryan Day.
BBC
Ciara Mageean: NI athlete says doping questions after breaking Irish record were 'crushing'
Ciara Mageean has said it was "crushing" for some people to raise doping questions on social media after she smashed the Irish 1500m record. Mageean took 2.22 seconds off the previous record, set by Sonia O'Sullivan 27 years ago, at a Diamond League meeting in Brussels in September. "It was...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Joe Cordina: Welshman 'gutted' as injury hits world title defence against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov
Joe Cordina says he is "absolutely gutted" as it appears his super-featherweight world title defence against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov is off. The Welsh boxer posted a picture of an injured hand on social media amid reports he requires surgery and has been stripped of his title by the IBF. "Worked my...
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Bradford City: Racist fans should be jailed for abuse - footballer
Football fans who post racist abuse online should be jailed, a professional player has said. Timi Odusina, who plays for Bradford City, said he had been subjected to "degrading" abuse during his career. He hoped harsher punishments, such as prison sentences to those convicted of racial abuse, would act as...
Comments / 0