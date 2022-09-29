ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC

Bradford City: Racist fans should be jailed for abuse - footballer

Football fans who post racist abuse online should be jailed, a professional player has said. Timi Odusina, who plays for Bradford City, said he had been subjected to "degrading" abuse during his career. He hoped harsher punishments, such as prison sentences to those convicted of racial abuse, would act as...
