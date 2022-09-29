ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOSLC’ recap ft. Heather Gay: Details on Jen friendship, Whitney feud and more!

By jyachesnyp
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEUzE_0iFhCC1100

This week, season 3 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” premiered on Bravo. The episode kicked off with an elaborate Jen Shah party, a Lisa Barlow monologue and shocking new alliances. Heather Gay sat down with hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy to dish on Lisa Barlow’s friendship with Whitney Rose, plus where she currently stands with Jen Shah after her guilty plea. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six.

