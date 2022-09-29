ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil

There's no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. No, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue ...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: Heels Have ‘A Chance’

Three take-aways from Carolina’s pleasing 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies (along with Commonwealth cousin Virginia) may be the worst team in the ACC, a shadow of what they used to be. The ACC Coastal Division and the mythical “State Championship” are still out there for the Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

Fight at East Forsyth-Mount Tabor ended football game early

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Mount Tabor-East Forsyth game ended early Thursday night after deputies had to use pepper spray to break up a fight. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WXII 12 News. The Forsyth County Sherriff's Office said deputies immediately intervened to an...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Basketball
Greensboro, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
GREENSBORO, NC
forsythwoman.com

The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem

Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair

Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Person
Fred Dawson
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
sneakernews.com

North Carolina A&T’s Nike Dunk Low Is “From Greensboro With Love”

NIKE, Inc. has been publicly supporting the Black community in a concerted effort since the first half of 2020. In addition to scholarships, design initiatives and more, the Oregon-based conglomerate has launched “Yardrunners,” a program that highlights 16 students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As part of the campaign, special pairs of the Nike Dunk Low have been dedicated to these educational institutions. The latest?: North Carolina A&T.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

State of Emergency lifted for Winston-Salem, Guilford County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mayor Allen Joines will end at noon today the state of emergency he declared Sept. 30 as a precautionary measure before the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency has also been lifted for Guilford County. At noon on Sept. 30,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Wingate University#Nc A T State University#Aggie#Aggie Student Athletes#Ciaa
nomadlawyer.org

Salisbury: 7 Best Places To Visit In Salisbury, North Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Salisbury North Carolina. Salisbury North Carolina is a small town that offers a lot to tourists. There are plenty of restaurants, antique stores, and museums in the town. It also has a Rowan County Museum and some amazing murals that are located throughout the town.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
GREENSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move

A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign

Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It's just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism.
GREENSBORO, NC

