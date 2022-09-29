Read full article on original website
Related
Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil
There's no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. No, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue ...
chapelboro.com
Art’s Angle: Heels Have ‘A Chance’
Three take-aways from Carolina’s pleasing 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies (along with Commonwealth cousin Virginia) may be the worst team in the ACC, a shadow of what they used to be. The ACC Coastal Division and the mythical “State Championship” are still out there for the Tar...
Full comments from Mike Norvell after 'uncharacteristic' loss to Wake Forest, first defeat of season
Everything Norvell said after Florida State fell at home to Wake Forest.
WXII 12
Fight at East Forsyth-Mount Tabor ended football game early
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Mount Tabor-East Forsyth game ended early Thursday night after deputies had to use pepper spray to break up a fight. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WXII 12 News. The Forsyth County Sherriff's Office said deputies immediately intervened to an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
forsythwoman.com
The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem
Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
wschronicle.com
A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair
Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair talks attractions, food to enjoy this year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite the delayed start and rainy first weekend, Carolina Classic leaders expect crowds to make up for lost time in the remaining days of the fair. You can find more information on parking, events, buying tickets and more at carolinaclassicfair.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
New superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools talks big changes in 1-on-1 with Channel 9
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz got to walk along with the new superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools as she toured her new stomping ground Monday. “I was in Rowan-Salisbury Schools for 21 years, so it feels a bit like coming home,” said Dr. Kelly Withers.
sneakernews.com
North Carolina A&T’s Nike Dunk Low Is “From Greensboro With Love”
NIKE, Inc. has been publicly supporting the Black community in a concerted effort since the first half of 2020. In addition to scholarships, design initiatives and more, the Oregon-based conglomerate has launched “Yardrunners,” a program that highlights 16 students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As part of the campaign, special pairs of the Nike Dunk Low have been dedicated to these educational institutions. The latest?: North Carolina A&T.
WXII 12
State of Emergency lifted for Winston-Salem, Guilford County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mayor Allen Joines will end at noon today the state of emergency he declared Sept. 30 as a precautionary measure before the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency has also been lifted for Guilford County. At noon on Sept. 30,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nomadlawyer.org
Salisbury: 7 Best Places To Visit In Salisbury, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Salisbury North Carolina. Salisbury North Carolina is a small town that offers a lot to tourists. There are plenty of restaurants, antique stores, and museums in the town. It also has a Rowan County Museum and some amazing murals that are located throughout the town.
NC’s 1st McDonald’s opened over 60 years ago today in Greensboro on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s very first McDonald’s opened in Greensboro on Summit Avenue on Sept. 30, 1959, according to the Greensboro History Museum. A Big Mac will cost you $3.99 today at the McDonald’s on 1101 Summit Avenue. 63 years ago, a hamburger was 15 cents, fries were 10 cents and milkshakes were […]
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Treasurer explains why $1.7 billion school bond is on hold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — After years of debate, voters finally approved $1.7 billion in bonds for Guilford County to fix outdated and rundown school buildings. But now that money is on pause as a state commission has questions about the project. Tuesday Guilford County will sit down with the Local...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move
A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
13-year-old girl from Michigan found in Winston-Salem, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: According to WZZM, WFMY’s sister station in Michigan, Ja’Da’ Whitehead, 13, was found in North Carolina by Winston-Salem police. The station reported police also found 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who is now in custody. Investigators said they are seeking charges against Josephs. According...
Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign
Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It's just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism.
Comments / 0