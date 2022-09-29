Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
UNC-Virginia Tech: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina opened conference play with a 41-10 blowout win over Virginia Tech at Kenan Stadium on Saturday. The Tar Heels left nothing to chance in against the Hokies, pushing out to a 21-3 lead during the first half. Quarterback Drake Maye passed for 363 yards, adding 73 rushing yards to his line, finishing the night with five total touchdowns. He was able to connect with nine different receivers, including tight ends Kamari Morales and Bryson Nesbit, who had one touchdown reception apiece. Receiver Josh Downs led all receivers with eight catches for 120 yards. In holding the Hokies to 10 points, the Tar Heel defense only allowed 99 yards rushing yards and 273 total yards by the end of the night.
Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
WATCH: Virginia head coach Tony Elliott and the coordinators talk loss to Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings spoke to the media after the 38-17 loss to Duke. Here are the three videos from their time with the media during post game. Head coach Tony Elliott. OC Des Kitchings. DC John...
Randleman wins in blowout homecoming football game against rivals Wheatmore
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friday night football on a Thursday. High schools across the Piedmont Triad played their games Thursday night as the threat for rain moved into our area Friday. It was homecoming night at Randleman. Fans packed the stands on the home side, despite the change. The school’s athletic director, Jake Smith, said […]
Everything Mike Norvell said after his team's loss to Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State fell to No. 22 Wake Forest by a score of 31-21 on Saturday in Doak Campbell Stadium for its first loss of the 2022 season. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) battled back from a 21-point deficit but couldn't overcome crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) averaged just 4.8 yards per play but went 10-18 on third downs and 3-3 on fourth downs. After the loss, head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media:
Full comments from Mike Norvell after 'uncharacteristic' loss to Wake Forest, first defeat of season
Everything Norvell said after Florida State fell at home to Wake Forest.
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot Uses NIL To Raise Money For Others
UNC Basketball center Armando Bacot is using the new Name Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity not only for himself but for others as well. Armando Bacot had an incredible 2021-2022 season. As the anchor of a team that went to the National Championship, Bacot averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and shot 56.9% from the floor. On April 13, 2022, he made all Tar Heel fans happy by announcing he is returning for his junior season.
New details revealed after fight erupts at Mount Tabor High School football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies used pepper spray to break up a fight that broke out at a football game at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were working at the Mount Tabor High School football game when the fight erupted in the crowd. Deputies […]
sneakernews.com
North Carolina A&T’s Nike Dunk Low Is “From Greensboro With Love”
NIKE, Inc. has been publicly supporting the Black community in a concerted effort since the first half of 2020. In addition to scholarships, design initiatives and more, the Oregon-based conglomerate has launched “Yardrunners,” a program that highlights 16 students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As part of the campaign, special pairs of the Nike Dunk Low have been dedicated to these educational institutions. The latest?: North Carolina A&T.
Woman wins $162,826 lottery jackpot one day before her birthday
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman bought a lottery ticket and ended up winning a $162,826 jackpot one day before her 68th birthday. Katherine Robinson of Apex told North Carolina Education Lottery officials her lifelong love of bingo led her to try the Big Bucks Bingo Fast Play game at Publix on Kelly Road in Apex.
wfmynews2.com
A rare sight! An albino deer spotted in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viewer submitted a photo of an albino deer across from her home in Greensboro. Albino deer are a rare sight -- they show up every 1 in 30,000 deer, according to NC Wildlife. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white...
WFMY NEWS2
State of Emergency declared for Greensboro, Guilford County, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro, Guilford County, and the City of Winston-Salem have all issued a state of emergency in the wake of Hurricane Ian remnants heading toward the Triad. All declarations went into effect at noon on Friday. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the state of...
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
Ever-tightening races: New polls show Beasley and Budd in a virtual dead heat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you find that political horse-race polling is food for thought, you have a lot to chew on this week in the race for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Civitas, Politico Playbook and High Point University all released polls that magnified the very fine margin in the stretch run between […]
forsythwoman.com
The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem
Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
WFMY NEWS2
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
Carolina Classic Fair opens a day later due to Ian-related weather conditions
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair opened Saturday, one day later from when it was set to open. Officials pushed back the opening because of Ian-related weather conditions. WFMY News 2 crews caught up with folks at the fair Saturday that were determined to have a good time...
Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm
MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
